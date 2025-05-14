Let us admit it, mangoes are the ultimate summer saviours. Their ripe, juicy goodness offers a quick respite from the scorching heat, and they hold a special place in our diets during the season. Whether we enjoy them as is, add them to our breakfast bowls, or indulge in mango desserts, mangoes are everywhere. While many of us enjoy them to our heart's content all summer long, some avoid the fruit, fearing weight gain. Yes, mangoes are sometimes linked to weight gain under certain circumstances, but that is not the complete picture.





When eaten mindfully, mangoes can easily be included in a weight-loss diet during the season. And here is the good part: we have a mango-based snack bowl that is not only healthy and protein-packed but may also support fat loss. The best part? It takes just five minutes and only four simple ingredients to prepare.





Mangoes And Weight Loss: Key Points To Remember

Nutritionist Simrun Chopra shares some insight into how mangoes can be part of a weight-loss diet. According to the expert, "a diet that excludes fruits is a red flag". Fruits are essential for a balanced diet and overall health. She emphasises that a holistic approach to nutrition makes it easier to regulate weight.





Here are some important points Simrun Chopra highlights:

1. Moderation is key

While mangoes are undeniably delicious, portion control is important. Overeating any food can lead to excessive calorie intake, which increases the risk of weight gain.

2. Balance overall calories

Weight gain primarily results from consuming more calories than the body burns. Mangoes have a low calorie density and are high in dietary fibre, both of which can help you feel fuller for longer and potentially reduce overall caloric intake.

3. Make the most of the fibre

Mangoes are rich in fibre, which helps keep hunger pangs at bay and promotes satiety. This can support portion control and healthy weight management.

4. Natural sugars in mangoes

Mangoes are naturally sweet. However, their fibre content helps regulate glucose levels in the body. To make the most of this benefit, it is best to eat whole mangoes rather than drinking mango juice, which strips away the fibre.

5. Mangoes are nutritionally rich

According to Simrun Chopra, all fruits, including mangoes, are nutritionally dense due to their vitamin and mineral content. She recommends focusing on seasonal, local produce for optimal health benefits.





Weight Loss Recipe: The 5-Minute Mango Bowl For A Protein Boost

Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas has shared a quick and easy mango snack recipe, and we are all in. This five-minute mango bowl is a perfect high-protein mango snack and fits effortlessly into a weight loss meal plan. Here is how to make it:

Ingredients:

100-125 gm curd/Greek yoghurt

1 tsp honey

1 large pinch of cardamom powder

100 gm ripe mangoes

5-6 almonds

Method:

Step 1: Wash, clean, and dice the mangoes.

Step 2: In a bowl, whisk the yoghurt with honey and cardamom powder.

Step 3: Place the diced mangoes on top of the yoghurt mix.

Step 4: Garnish with chopped almonds.





Photo Credit: Pexels

What Makes This Mango Bowl Weight Loss-Friendly?

1. High in protein

Yoghurt and almonds are both excellent sources of protein. Protein helps build and repair muscle tissue, supports metabolism, and promotes satiety key for weight management.

2. Low in calories

All the ingredients in this recipe are low in calories. According to USDA data, one cup of diced mango contains fewer than 100 calories, making it a great option for a low-calorie mango snack.

3. Rich in dietary fibre

Mangoes and almonds are both high in fibre. Fibre helps regulate digestion, stabilise blood sugar levels, and promote a feeling of fullness, which can help prevent unhealthy snacking.

4. Naturally sweet

Mangoes provide natural sweetness, which reduces the need for refined sugar. Honey, when used in small amounts, adds a hint of flavour while providing antioxidants and other health benefits.

5. Contains healthy fats

Almonds add a delightful crunch and are a good source of healthy fats. These fats are essential for overall well-being and help sustain energy levels between meals.





This easy mango snack recipe is quick to make, packed with protein and fibre, and ideal for those trying to lose weight without giving up flavour. So, next time you are craving something sweet or thinking of digging into a rich dessert, try this bowl instead. It is wholesome, refreshing, and fits into any time of the day.





