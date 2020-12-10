SEARCH
Many people confuse dieting for starving, a notion that could actually do more harm than good to your weight-loss goals.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 10, 2020 13:04 IST

On A Weight-Loss Diet? 5 Low-Calorie Vegetable Juice Recipes You Would Love

Low calorie juices could make for an excellent addition to your diet

If you are new to dieting, you may have already decided on the things you need to give up on, but have you zeroed in on the foods that you need to replace them with? Many people confuse dieting for starving, a notion that could actually do more harm than good to your weight-loss goals. If you starve yourself, you will feel hungry sooner or later, and when you cannot curb your hunger any longer -you will start bingeing without control, which could result in calorie overload.

Calorie is a unity of energy. If there are excess calories, they get stored as fat as your body really does not need to burn those calories for energy. Therefore, in a calorie-restricted diet, you only consume calories that are required by your body. You also need to be very wise with your choices; for instance, there could be many low-cal options around you, but you also must evaluate what else they bring to the table, in terms of nutritional value.

Vegetables, especially those that are in season or are locally grown, are an excellent addition to any weight-loss diet. Here are some vegetable juice recipes that are our personal favourites.

1. Cucumber, Kale and Spinach Juice Recipe 

This refreshing green juice could do wonders for not only your belly, but your skin and overall immunity too. The low-cal drink is replete with a range of vitamins and antioxidants.

This green juice is excellent for weight management

2. Pineapple, Orange and Bottle Gourd Juice Recipe

Bottle gourd or lauki is a desi superfood that could rev up your metabolism naturally. It is low in calories and high in nutrition. You can combine its goodness with pineapple and orange for that citrusy kick.

3. Karela Juice Recipe

No, don't shrink your nose just yet. Bitter gourd is infamous for its bitter-pungent taste, but it is easily one of the healthiest foods around. In addition to being low in calories, it is also excellent for diabetes management.

Karela juice is excellent for diabetes management too

4. Orange And Carrot Detox Recipe

It is one of the easiest juice recipes there can be, and the one that everyone will lap up in no time. Carrots are low in calories, high in beta-carotene, fibres, vitamin A and lutein.

Carrots are also rich in vitamin A

5. Spinach-Apple Juice Recipe

This loaded juice has all it takes to kickstart your day on a healthy note. It could rev up your metabolism naturally and also cleanse your body of all toxins.

Spinach and other leafy greens can be used to prepare juice
Photo Credit: iStock

Try these juice recipes at home, and let us know your favourites.

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

Tags:  Weight LossLow CalorieLow Calorie Juices
