Weight Loss: Can Eating Fish Help You Shed Kilos In A Healthy Way?

Weight Loss: Eating fish may help you maintain a healthy weight

A healthy body weight is generally considered to be an indicator of good health. Although it's not advisable to follow fad or crash diets to lose weight, as these might end up doing more damage than good, one must generally try to incorporate a little bit of physical activity and follow a balanced diet to maintain the body in good health. A healthy body may also translate in a healthy mind and diet is one of the most important factors that influence your weight. There is merit to improving the quality of your diet and one of the biggest ones is to lower the risk of obesity and the health complications that come with it. Improved cardiovascular health and low blood pressure are two great benefits of weight loss. To achieve a healthy weight, it is recommended to add certain healthy nutrients to your diet and to kick out certain other unhealthy ones.





Protein is one of the nutrients that are considered as crucial for a healthy body. Protein helps maintain and repair muscle mass and is also essential for a healthy weight loss. Fish and seafood is considered by most health experts as one of the healthiest sources of protein out there. Although scientists are divided on a number of nutrition-related facts and beliefs, most of them seem to agree that fish is good for health.





Also Read: 5 Health Benefits of Eating Fish, Beyond the Delicious Flavour

Weight Loss: Fish is considered one of the healthiest dietary sources of high quality proteins

Fish For Weight Loss

Here are some of the reasons why fish can help you lose weight in a healthy way:

1. High Quality Protein

Fish is a great source of lean protein. The amount of protein packed in a portion depends on which variety of fish you opt to consume. But overall, fish is a great way of loading up on high quality protein that helps you reach your weight loss goals. Protein helps you stay full for longer and compliments your workout, helping in quick repair of muscles.





2. Healthy Fats

Contrary to common belief, fats can actually help you lose weight, given that you know what kind of fats to include in your diet. The kind that is found in fish are omega-3 fatty acids, which have heart protective benefits and are known to promote better weight management.





Also Read: 10 Best Indian Fish Curries





Weight Loss: Fish is a source of healthy fats that help you stay full

3. Low In Calories

Being low in saturated fats, edible fish are low in calories and filling. Being a low-calorie satiating food, fish can help you stay in shape.





4. Maintains Healthy Metabolism

Fish is rich in iodine, which is responsible for the proper functioning of the hormone thyroid. The nutrient keeps the levels of thyroid up, helping the body's metabolism on an optimal level. This, in turn, helps the body burn calories normally.





Also Read: 11 Best Baked Fish Recipes | Fish Recipes





Some of the healthiest fish to consume for weight loss include salmon, tuna, Pacific cod, trout, sardines, mackerel, and even the desi hilsa. The UK-based National Health Service recommends two portions (140 gm per portion) of fish per day, including one of oily fish, to stay healthy. However, it is advised to consult your nutritionist or dietitian to know exactly how much fish you must consume on a daily basis.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



