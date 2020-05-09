Weight Loss: This Luscious Almond And Spinach Smoothie Packs An Aromatic Surprise

This smoothie packs the goodness of almonds, milk and fresh spinach

It is said you should eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper. While there are many schools of thought, some in favour and some not in favour of the saying- however, only a few have challenged the importance of breakfast. Breakfast is the first meal we have after we wake up, it fuels us for the day ahead and also kickstart the metabolism. If you skip breakfast, you are famished by the lunch time, in which case you nosh into anything that comes your way (Read: calorie overload). Which is why you should always make it a point to have a healthy and wholesome breakfast, even when you are pressed for time. And how exactly do you do that? By choosing easy and fun recipes! That's right, like lunch breakfast should also be an exciting affair to look forward to. One of the reasons why you often think of skipping breakfast is the lack of good options. So if you are finding those toasts, butter and half fried eggs a tad too monotonous, you can think of adding this delicious smoothie to the fare.





(Also Read: Calories In Almonds - All You Need To Know About Almonds And Their Benefits)





Almonds are rich in a variety of antioxidants



This smoothie packs the goodness of almonds, milk and fresh spinach. Aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, nutmeg further elevates the flavour of the smoothie. It is slightly uncommon to see smoothies featuring these spice, but isn't that the bets bit about smoothies- you can blend just about anything together. All these spices are also known for their metabolism-boosting properties. If used in small quantities they could actually do wonders for weight loss.





(Also Read:Spinach Nutrition: Amazing Cooking Tips And Health Benefits)





Spinach is a good source of iron







Coming to the star ingredients of the smoothie: almonds and spinach; almonds have trace amount of protein, they are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are good for brain and heart. They are also very filling foods, just like spinach that is rich in fibres. Fibres take the longest to break down and digest, which induces a feeling of fullness. If you feel full, your tendency to inch towards fattening snacks reduces considerably. Additionally, it is a good source of iron, magnesium, potassium, folate, thiamine, vitamin K and beta carotene.







Here is a step-by-step recipe of almond and spinach smoothie.





Try it at home and let us know how you like it.









