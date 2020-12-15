Winter Weight Loss: This <i>Atta Gur</i> Cake Is Ideal For Healthy, Guilt-Free Indulgence

Whole wheat jaggery cake is perfect for weight loss diet.

Highlights Warm tea cake is the perfect winter indulgence.

This whole wheat jaggery cake is a great option for weight loss diet.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

The chilly winter works up our appetite to crave for sweet treats that not only satiate our soul but also bring a sense of warmth. When it comes to cakes, we prefer a fudgy tea cake that is slightly heated up. Dense homemade cakes are the best thing to dig in this weather. But if it also fills you with guilt, it kills half of the fun and pleasure. So, here we have the perfect cake recipe for you that you can make for your winter weight loss diet and indulge in any time without hesitation.



This cake replaces refined all-purpose flour with healthier whole wheat flour (atta) and uses jaggery (gur) in place of refined sugar. Also, curd and milk take place of butter/egg yolk to make this healthy yet delicious cake.





Jaggery is known to be a healthy sugar alternative

Healthy Atta Gur Cake Recipe For Weight Loss Diet:

Ingredients:



(Dry ingredients)



1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup jaggery

1 teaspoon baking powder

A pinch of salt



(Wet ingredients)

Half cup milk

Half cup curd

1/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



Method -



Step 1 - Switch on the oven and leave it for pre-heating at 180 degrees C for 10-15 minutes.



Step 2 - Grind jaggery till it turns into powder without any lumps.



Step 3 - Whisk milk, curd and oil together in a bowl. Add vanilla extract and mix well.



Step 4 - In a separate bowl, mix whole wheat flour, salt and baking powder. Sift it through a colander and add it to a bowl of milk and curd batter.



Step 5 - Add jaggery powder and mix everything together to make a smooth batter. If the batter is too thick, you can add some more milk.



Step 6 - Add dry fruits to the batter and pour it in a baking dish greased with butter, oil or ghee and lined with butter paper.



Step 7 - Bake the cake at 180 degrees C for 25-30 minutes. Check and bake for more time if not done yet.



To check if the cake is baked, insert a toothpick all the way down to the centre of the cake and pull it out. If it comes out clean, your cake is baked.





