6 Easy Home Remedies for Tanned Hands
Sunayana Ponnappa | Updated: June 01, 2017 09:00 IST
During summers, the heat doesn’t just dehydrate our body but also robs away all the moisture from our skin making it look dull and dry. The skin tans because of the UVA radiation from the sun. The UVA rays pierce into the lower layers of the epidermis and trigger the cells called melanocytes. These cells produce melanin, the brown pigment in the skin that causes tanning. Tanning increases the risk of pre-mature aging of the skin. Our hands are subjected to the maximum amount of sun exposure as they are rarely hidden from the harmful rays. This may cause an uneven skin tone and discoloration. To get rid of tanning, people may opt for harsh methods like bleaching their skin, but this causes further darkening and makes it rough and dry. Here are a seven home remedies for tanned hands that are completely natural and without any harmful side-effects:
1. Yogurt and Turmeric
Take a bowl of yogurt and add 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder. Mix it together and apply it on your tanned hands. Rinse it off after 20 minutes. Yogurt contains probiotics which lighten the skin and moisturize it while turmeric improves uneven skin tone.
2. Soaking in Lemon Juice
Take a bowl with warm lemon juice and soak your tanned hands in it for 20 minutes. After that, rinse your hands with cold water. The vitamin C in the lemon juice protects the skin cells from the UV rays. Make sure you moisturize your skin after this as the acidic lime juice may make your skin dry.
3. Aloe Vera
Take some fresh aloe vera gel from the sap of the leaf and apply it on your hands. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning. The gel consists of antioxidants that protect the skin cells and remove the tan.
4. Cucumber Paste
Take a cup of cucumber juice and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Mix this with turmeric powder and make a paste out of it. Apply this paste, leave it on for half an hour and then rinse it off. This will refresh your skin and will help it regain its lost glow.
cucumber paste; Photo Credit: facebook/making natural cosmetics
5. Almond Paste
Take 5 to 6 almonds and soak them overnight. Later, blend the almonds with milk to make a paste. Apply this paste, leave it on overnight and wash it off the following morning. Almonds are rich in vitamins and riboflavin which protects the skin and improves its health.
6. Sandalwood and Turmeric Powder
Take a few teaspoons of sandalwood powder and turmeric powder and mix them. Add two-three drops of rose water to this. Mix them together and make a thick paste to apply on your hands. Leave this paste on for 30 minutes and then wash it off. This will improve the complexion of the skin and treat the damaged areas.
Sandalwood and turmeric powder; Photo Credit: facebook/MDH organic health
If you have any other secret beauty remedies from your granny's kitty, we'd love to hear about them!
