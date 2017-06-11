8 Ways to Use Red Sandalwood for Glowing, Acne-Free & Beautiful Skin

2. Mix red sandalwood powder with lemon juice to prepare a mask for oily skin. Apply this paste all over your face and let it dry out. Once it does, wash it off with lukewarm water. It helps in regulating the secretion of sebum and makes the pores tight.
4. A pack made with 1 tablespoon of red sandalwood and 2 tablespoons of mashed ripe papaya
can help in exfoliation (removal of dead skin). This face pack helps you shed the dead skin and leaves your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated.
6. It helps in removal of dark spots and reduces pigmentation. Prepare a simple pack with 2 tablespoons of red sandalwood and 2 tablespoon of milk and apply it everyday.