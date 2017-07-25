5 Interesting Snacks for Monsoon that You Can Make Within 30 Minutes

Sarika Rana | Updated: July 25, 2017 15:16 IST
Recipe by Chef Nishtha Asrani
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
You would agree, monsoon snacks can never be complete without an addition of potatoes. Hence, potatoes tossed with honey, herbs and garlic and baked is an easy and scrumptious way to enjoy them. Yes, it's that simple. Make yourself some to enjoy them with a hot cuppa.
(Also read: 7 Kachori Fillings You Must Try this Monsoon)
2. Cheese Papdi
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Crisp, deep fried snacks made with cheesy dough to make your day way more pleasant. You can never go wrong with cheesy snacks after all. This simple snack will leave you asking for more. Any bets?
Recipe by Chef Gunjan Goela
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Give tortilla chips a spicy and desi twist for a snack with a difference. Toss them with aloo bhujia, corn, capsicum, tomatoes and loads of mayonnaise to add to the flavour. Don't forget to pour some lemon juice over this lip smacking chaat.
4. Besani Mirch
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Green chillies filled with gram flour mixture and spices that include a pinch of asafoetida, chilli powder, coriander powder, amchoor and a dash of salt and further fried crisp and golden. Give yourself a break from the same old pakodas already!
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Cook Time: 20 Minutes
A chunky chaat with corn, potatoes, sev and onions mingled in tangy chutney made with coriander, green chillies, tamarind paste and garlic to relieve your hunger pangs and give your palates a tangy treat. Mouth-watering much? Go ahead and give it a try!
So now you know, you don't need hours to make yourself yummy snacks to enjoy rains. If you have any other snack option that can be made in 30 minutes, do share it with us.