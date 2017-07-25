NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  • 5 Interesting Snacks For Monsoon That You Can Make Within 30 Minutes

5 Interesting Snacks for Monsoon that You Can Make Within 30 Minutes

   |  Updated: July 25, 2017 15:16 IST

Highlights
  • It does feel great to welcome monsoon after a long sweltering summer
  • Cup of hot tea paired with snacks while looking at the downpour is bliss
  • You dont need hours to make yourself yummy snacks to enjoy rains
It does feel great to welcome monsoon after a long sweltering summer. Talk about monsoon and a sudden urge to gorge on delectable fried snacks springs up almost instantly. A cup of hot tea paired with simple snacks while looking at the downpour is peaceful and comforting. However, most of the snacks like samosa, kachori or fritters generally take a lot of time to prepare, which in turn becomes a hassle and takes away all the fun. Worry not, as we bring you five amazing snacks for monsoon that can be made within 30 minutes. Take a look -

1. Herbed Potatoes



Recipe by Chef Nishtha Asrani



Cook Time: 20 Minutes



You would agree, monsoon snacks can never be complete without an addition of potatoes. Hence, potatoes tossed with honey, herbs and garlic and baked is an easy and scrumptious way to enjoy them. Yes, it's that simple. Make yourself some to enjoy them with a hot cuppa.

(Also read: 7 Kachori Fillings You Must Try this Monsoon)

herbed potatoes

2. Cheese Papdi



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Cook Time: 15 Minutes



Crisp, deep fried snacks made with cheesy dough to make your day way more pleasant. You can never go wrong with cheesy snacks after all. This simple snack will leave you asking for more. Any bets?

cheese papdi

3. Chatpata Tortilla



Recipe by Chef Gunjan Goela



Cook Time: 10 Minutes



Give tortilla chips a spicy and desi twist for a snack with a difference. Toss them with aloo bhujia, corn, capsicum, tomatoes and loads of mayonnaise to add to the flavour. Don't forget to pour some lemon juice over this lip smacking chaat.
 



4. Besani Mirch



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Cook Time: 25 Minutes



Green chillies filled with gram flour mixture and spices that include a pinch of asafoetida, chilli powder, coriander powder, amchoor and a dash of salt and further fried crisp and golden. Give yourself a break from the same old pakodas already!

mirchi pakoda

5. Fresh Corn Bhel



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Cook Time: 20 Minutes



A chunky chaat with corn, potatoes, sev and onions mingled in tangy chutney made with coriander, green chillies, tamarind paste and garlic to relieve your hunger pangs and give your palates a tangy treat. Mouth-watering much? Go ahead and give it a try!
 

kalyan bhel

So now you know, you don't need hours to make yourself yummy snacks to enjoy rains. If you have any other snack option that can be made in 30 minutes, do share it with us.


 

