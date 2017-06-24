NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
6 Red Banana Health Benefits You Wouldn't Know About

   |  Updated: June 24, 2017 15:06 IST

Highlights
  • The red banana tastes sweeter than the regular banana
  • They are full of fiber, Vitamin D and Vitamin B6
  • They are good for weight loss and give you instant energy
Bananas happen to be one of the most consumed fruits in the world. It is an extremely healthy fruit containing 11 minerals, 6 vitamins, lots of fibre and good carbohydrates which is why it gives you instant energy that lasts for a longer time. Most people are only familiar with the traditional yellow banana and very few know about the red banana. The Dacca banana or the red banana is less popular and tastes sweeter than the regular banana. Some people say that it tastes like a combination of the regular banana and the sweetness of raspberry. It makes a good addition to your diet because of its numerous health benefits.

According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, “There are about 14 to 15 varieties of bananas around there globe, but the yellow one is most common type of banana consumed. The red banana has a sweet berry like flavour, is high on potassium and is alkaline in nature. Since it is red in colour, it has a high content of anthocyanin which acts like an antioxidant. It is also high on fibre and vitamin C. Even though the basic constitutes of all varieties of bananas are the same, the red bananas are high in all the vitamins and minerals and is a great antioxidant-rich food.”

She further elaborates and tell us, “They are very good for diabetics and they contain a lot of fibre. They release sugar slowly and helps to keep your energy levels up." Apart from being rich in potassium, vitamin C and beta-carotene, the red banana also contains B6 vitamin and vitamin D and can help with the metabolism of red blood cells and proteins. Here are few benefits of red bananas you may have not known. 

1. Helps in weight loss

Red banana contains a lot of fibre which keeps you full for a longer time. One whole red banana contains only 90 to 100 calories and good carbohydrates that help in preventing binge eating and curbs cravings. This can help in supporting your weight loss goals.
 
weight loss

Fibrous red banana helps you stay fuller longer. Photo credits: iStock


2. Good for your kidneys

It’s no secret that potassium helps prevent the formation of kidney stones. It also helps in retaining calcium in your body which is good for the growth of bones and keeps them stronger.

(Also Read: 10 Versatile Ways Bananas Can Be Used Apart from Just Eating as a Fruit)
 
kidney

Kidneys need potassium, which is found in red bananas. Photo credits: iStock


3. Helps you tackle nicotine withdrawal

Magnesium and potassium are known to help with the withdrawal of nicotine. They help to deal with the urge to smoke. They provide energy and a sense of fulfillment that helps you tackle psychological problems. 
 
smoking unhealthy lifestyle

According to WHO, India's home to world's 12% of smokers. Photo Credit: iStock


4. Great for your skin

Red bananas are not only healthy to eat but they are also great for your skin when consumed or applied on the face externally. One way to prepare an easy and effective face mask is to mix powered oats, mashed red bananas and few drops of honey to make a paste. Apply it on your face an let it dry and then wash it off.
 
face pack

Bananas make great packs for the skin. Photo credits: iStock


5. Purifies your blood

The fruit is rich in antioxidants and vitamins which improve the quality of blood and your haemoglobin count. The red banana not only energizes you but also boosts your immunity. Red bananas contain Vitamin B-6 which helps in the breakdown of proteins and the formation of red blood cells.
 
blood

Quality and quantity of blood are kept in check. Photo credits: iStock


6. Gives you lovely locks

A lot of people use red banana as a hair mask too. You can mash the banana with coconut, sesame or almond oil to moisturize your hair and to relieve problems like dandruff, hair fall and dry hair. Add few teaspoons of lemon in the mask and apply it all over your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash off for bouncy and shiny hair.

(Also read: Egg Masks for Hair: 5 Simple Ways to Use This Magic Ingredient)
 
hair mask

An efficient product not just for the skin, but also for the hair. Photo credits: iStock


Try this new and healthy variety of bananas and derive all its wonderful benefits. They are mostly grown and found in the Southern part of our country.
 
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.


Tags:  BananaBenefits
