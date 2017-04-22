6 Restaurants in Udaipur That Offer the Best Dining Experiences
Udaipur is a city you can keep going back to. The city, also known as the Venice of the East, is as gorgeous as its colorful past boasting of royal fables. There are several beautiful lakes in the city and every turn within its narrow by-lanes takes you closer to its rich cultural heritage. There’s lots to do here. Walk around the streets looking for chudi-walas or pick up handmade woven sari borders for your next fashion statement. Oh, and there’s tonnes of delicious food too. Much like all its other counterparts, this Rajasthani city too is steeped in food history that would make your mouth water. Its food is largely vegetarian, with all the non-vegetarian dishes coming from the Rajputana influence. Being a dry and arid region it was natural that local vegetables thriving in weather conditions like this would get included in everyday food. And so, there’s Ker-Sangri – a dry vegetable enjoyed by all. ‘Ker’ is a type of local berry and ‘Sangri’ is a bean that grows in abundance in these parts. Together, they are cooked to prepare what is perhaps one of the most well-known dishes that belong to the Rajasthani cuisine. There are many more, all derived from local produce and developed into flavourful dishes over the years. Gatta curry, Papad ki Subzi, Lal Maans, Dhoongar Maans, Rajasthani Kadhi and Dal Baati Churma to name a few.
Now a favourite holiday and wedding destination, Udaipur has food for every kind of palate. There are many top-notch 5-star resorts that continue to exude old-world royal charm and provide exquisite meals if you can afford it. But there is enough, and more, good food available outside of these palace properties too. There are several smaller restaurants, housed in haveli or kothis that would amaze you with the quality of the food on their menu. And since, a visit to Udaipur is such an experience in itself, we’re listing the different dining experience that you would help you best enjoy the essence of this city. Choose the experience first and then go ahead and enjoy the best restaurants that offer these.
Dining by the Lake
Since Udaipur is, after all, the city of lakes, this has to be the first kind of dining experience that you seek out. Sitting by the lake, enjoying the lights shimmering on the water, and having a great meal – exactly the stuff great holidays are made of. Needless to say there are many restaurants here that offer the same.
1. Uprè by 1559 A.D
This is one of the best places to enjoy local food when in Udaipur. It’s a beautiful roof-top restaurant that overlooks Lake Pichola and the beautiful ghats. With beautiful lights gazing back at you as you enjoy your meal, it’s an experience you must not miss. Make sure you get a reservation as this place is mostly booked out, even during off-season weeknights. They have a 7pm and a 9pm reservation. We would recommend a 7pm slot as it allows you to also witness the buzz around theghats as people take walks or just sit by and relax. Dishes you could try include Laal Maans, Meat Sula and Rabodi Kanda. Rabodi kanda, in fact, is a very interesting dish. Cooked in buttermilk, this is a bit like papad ki subzi cooked in a light kadhi. Very flavourful and recommended for the summer months especially.
2. Jheel
Jheel’s popularity is growing by the day, and soon this may cease to be one of the ‘lesser known’ eateries Udaipur has to offer. This place has been consistently serving good quality food which is helping its popularity grow. Jheel overlooks Lake Pichola and is just a few steps away from the ghats. When you want to take a break between all the shopping around Chandpol, hop across to Jheel for a quick meal. Sandwiches and a good variety of shakes are available here. When you want to take a
3. Ambrai at Amet Haveli
It is another lakeside restaurant which is very popular with locals and tourists alike. If you are looking for a more relaxed evening, then you may want to skip this as waiters here like to keep pushing the guests to quickly order and the entire evening becomes a hurried affair. It’s a very popular restaurant here so no surprises that people keep dropping in, especially during dinners, even without reservations. Go here for the ambience, not so much the food. A quick drink at this scenic place is a better idea, we think.
Dining in café’s and smaller eateries
Along with European tourists, Udaipur is a popular destination for American and Australian tourists too. The city is full of smaller cafès and restaurants that cater to the steady inflow of international visitors. The tiniest shops will boast of hi-end coffee makers, and some little-known cafès will serve delicious European desserts.
4 and 5. Café Savage Garden & Café Edelweiss
Tucked away inside the narrow bylanes of city, near Chandpole, Café Savage garden is cool place. And we mean not just in its attitude but in its ambience too. Built on several levels, the restaurant has white walls, decked with the traditional mirror-work which gives it a very ethnic look. There are smaller jharokhas and windows that make this place very airy even during the daytime. The café is run by a hospitality industry veteran from Germany, Guenter Maria Norrenberg. Mr Norrenberg has been living in India since 1999, and runs another very popular place called Café Edelweiss. The food at both these café is fresh and super tasty. There are a variety of Pasta dishes on the menu that are a must-try. Main course includes Grills and some Indian dishes as well. This is the perfect kind of pace where you would halt in between a walking trail.
Traditional Rajasthani Dining
Anyone holidaying in a Rajasthani city expects to try out the traditional thali. Known for a whole host of delectable dishes, the Rajasthani thali is full meal in itself. Served at many ‘dining halls’ across Udaipur, the best time to enjoy a full thali is for lunch so you have the rest of the day to digest it all. Go to a specialty Thali’ joint, a place that only serves the ‘thali’. Most of these open only during meal times and are not open throughout the day like regular cafés. You are most likely to have an authentic experience at places like this. Another hit dish from Rajasthan is dal bati churma and for many this is the quintessential Rajasthani dish.
6. Krishna Dal Bati Retro
Our pick for the best ‘Thali’ restaurant in Udaipur is Krishna Dal Bati Retro. A small, clean place that serves only a fixed meal of the Dal Bati Thali. You can eat unlimited portions of the thali which comes with mixed dal, baati, churma, gatte ki saag, rice, fried capsicum and 2 types of chutneys. Buttermilk, salad and ghee (for the daal baati) is served on the side too. All this comes for 250/- per person. Even though dal baati is inherently a heavy dish, the one served here feels lighter, perhaps because of the quality of ingredients or the expertise of the cooks. A relatively new kid on the block (the restaurant started only in 2012), Krishna Dal Baati Restro serves fresh and wholesome food that makes you want to go back.
Udaipur has a lot to offer for anyone who loves their food. From traditional to contemporary, there’s something for every kind of palate and pocket. Make the most of your stay here with a variety for dining experiences that become memories for you to take back home with you.
