BTS has already won millions of hearts with their chart-topping albums. But did you know where they love to eat? Turns out, Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) and V (Kim Taehyung) are big fans of Wasedaya Omotesando, a popular Japanese restaurant known for serving "Japan's best cold noodles" and authentic Korean yakiniku. The eatery's owner recently spilled the beans, revealing that BTS members frequently visit its outlets in South Korea. On February 17, the restaurant's owner took to Instagram to share a special moment – an autograph from BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon). He expressed his gratitude, thanking the rapper for stopping by and leaving his signature. He also mentioned that Jungkook and V love the food served at the restaurant.





“The leader of BTS, Kim Namjoon, visited our restaurant in Korea as V and Jungkook do separately and gave us his autograph. You can enjoy authentic Korean BBQ at Wasedaya both in Korea and Japan. I'm looking forward to seeing you.” read the post.

As soon as the post hit social media, BTS fans went into a frenzy.





One user wrote, “As V and Jungkook usually do. My babies always together.”





A fan said, “Thankyou for the information, our taekook Having their best time."





“This restaurant must be excellent and have a wonderful flavor for Taetae and Jungkook to have recommended it to our leader RM. And if you managed to satisfy Jungkook's hunger, you've already earned our respect,” wrote a foodie.





Are you also a BTS fan? Tell us in the comments.