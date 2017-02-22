A Peep into Rangoon Actor Saif Ali Khan's Fitness and Not So Nawabi Diet

Highlights Saif Ali Khan's new movie hits the cinemas on 24th February

The film is based in the backdrop of Second World War

Like Kareena, Saif includes yoga in his fitness regime

On collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj for the second time, Saif in an interview with NDTV said, "With Vishal you feel like a sophisticated actor, you feel like you are playing something that you don't initially connect to but needs a bit of work to create. With his films you dress up as someone, somewhat handicapped or something, like in Omkara we had the limp, in Rangoon he is missing an arm."While things are looking promising on the professional front, one cannot ignore the fitter and fab avatar of the actor in the promotional spree of the film. Here's digging in to some of his fitness secrets.

In his Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's documentary Indian Food Wisdom & Art of Eating Right, Saif revealed the importance of having a sense of control, not just in the diet but our mind. "Something like stop eating just before you get full. And that's the most difficult time to stop eating. You have to know that even if you don't feel it."

Apart from the nutritional aspect of good diet, Saif also believes in a diet's ability to make one happy. "It's a very powerful thing to me, how it can give you ridiculous amounts of energy, where you are trying to just get through the day, and then suddenly have you bouncing off the walls. You need less sleep, you have more energy to exercise - you want to exercise rather than it becoming a tiring chore of 'now I have to go to the gym' . Even when you are talking to people you are kinder, relaxed, you are smiling and enjoying more. I never thought a diet can do that."

"If you are fit the body language changes. You are more agile and the action we do in Hindi movies is really hardcore. It is physically very demanding, so if you are not fit, the purpose is defeated," the actor said in one of the promotional videos of his film Bullet Raja by Fox Star Studios.

Following in his wife's footsteps, Saif too has tended towards yoga and loves its effect on his body and mind. He starts his regimen with light warm-ups, which is followed by stretching and skipping. Kickboxing, shadow training and punching bag sessions are other work-out routines apart from his gym sessions which finds place in his regimen.

In his interview to a leading film magazine, Saif has mentioned how walking has become an indispensable part of his fitness routine. Whenever he is pressed for time he takes off for a good round of walk, which also works as great stress buster for the actor.



The Nawab's Diet Chart

Apart from her diehard love for yoga, Kareena also lent her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has charted out a meal enriched in fats, proteins and carbs spread across the five meals he takes every day. Saif, though a non-vegetarian, has a good mix of vegan food included in his diet for detoxing his system.



Saif recently made headlines when Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed how he would poke the actress for her over-eating tendency during her pregnancy. The couple has always been very mindful of their work-out regimes and diet. Kareena in a press event last year revealed how they like to keep their meals simple "We eat very simple food at home, simple Indian ghar ka khana. He(Saif) likes bhindi, I like lauki and these two sabzis are made every day."



In recent picture posted by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram handle, Saif and Ranbir were seen cooking for a house-party. Ghar ka khana definitely rules.

Paparazzi often catches the actor's children joining him in and after his work out sessions, the pictures of him playing squash with his children Sara and Ibrahim took the internet by storm last year. With his daughter Sara Ali Khan slated to make her debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, we are guessing Papa Saif has some fitness gyaan up his sleeves for his darling daughter already.