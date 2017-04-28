Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Anushka Shetty's Diet and Fitness Routine For Her Glam Avatar In The Sequal
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 28, 2017 14:56 IST
The Magnum Opus franchise is back. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion hits the cinemas today.
Highlights
- Anushka Shetty would be reprising her role Devsena in Bahubali 2
- Anushka played a decripit widow in the first installment of the franchise
- Anushka learned archery for her part as warrior princess Devsena
Baahubali: The beginning, not only registered a historic collection of over 600 crores at the domestic box office, but also went on to win the coveted National award for its pure cinematic genius. And by the looks of the trailer, Baahubali 2 promises to be following in the same lines of repeating a similar history forged by its much celebrated previous installment. Will it live up to the benchmark set by Baahubali, or fall flat in the face of tall expectations is yet to be seen.
What has also added to the excitement of the release, is its setting, the favourite fairytale romance is all set to go back in time to seek major answers. Yes, an answer to the question, which has hooked the nation in a state of suspense for over an year, ‘Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” also lies embedded in the rocks of past. The back and forth in time has also given characters a chance to experiment with their looks. While Prabhas is charming as both Amarendra (father) and Mahendra (Baahubali), the doting wife of Amarendra Baahubali, Devsena, played by Anushka Shetty’s transformation is worth commending as well. The first part of the franchise saw Anushka doing justice to the role of a tormented widow, held prisoner by Bhallala Deva - played by Rana Daggubati - the cruel king of Mahishmati. The second part is set to show Devsena in all her regal glory and youthful beauty. Here’s what Anushka underwent in terms of fitness and diet to do justice to the transformation. Her look as the warrior princess and queen was shared by the production house on social media, and the fans went crazy.
(Also read:Sneaking In Tamannaah Bhatia's Fitness and Diet Secrets)
The thirty three year old actress, regards Baahubali as one of the best roles to have come her way.
To portray a whole arc of a woman’s life, from being a young girl to a woman and a mother has been a beautiful journey for the actress. The professional that she is, Anushka didn’t mind going absolutely
de-glam for the part as the widow, in the first installment of Baahubali, and for the upcoming installment the actress went through an intensive weight loss regime to do justice to the part of the youthful princess.
Anushka trained herself in archery, horse riding and sword fighting for her part in Baahubali 2. The actress, who gained twenty kg for a role for her previous movie ‘Size Zero’, shed it with rigorous fitness exercises. She even to flew to the U.S to enroll herself for a special weight loss programme.
(Also read: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion: Prabhas' Incredieble Fitness Regime for the Movie)
The stunner had been very conscious of her food habits and health regime throughout the course of the shooting .In general too Anushka boasts of very healthy eating habits and steers clear of unhealthy, junk food, and consumes only fresh fruits and vegetables. She also drinks a lot of water, which does not only keep her hydrated but is also the reason behind her gorgeous skin. She drinks up to 6 litres of water every day.
A yoga freak, Anushka can't stop swearing by the benefits of yoga, and the impact it has had on her life, both on mental and physical level. She holds yoga as the prime reason which has kept her lean and fit over the years in the movie business. She also does light exercises every day for 30 minutes.
The actress makes sure to have her dinner by eight, and not snacking into anything else two or three hours before hitting the bed. She starts her day with some honey, as an early morning ritual.
For her part in Baahubali 2, Anushka was put on 45-minute specialised workout rotuine at the gym and a strictly monitored staple diet by her instructor and nutritionist. From an out and out high carb diet (for her role in Size-zero) she came down to a minimal carb and high protein diet. Her strict dietary regime also included staying away from oil and calorie-rich foods and having around 5-6 small meals every day.
Her meals included healthy doses of dry fruits with fresh fruit juice, salads, sprouts, soups and veggies for getting the desire physical transformation.
After seeing Anushka as an ailing widow, waiting for her son Mahendra Baahubali to rescue her from the shackles of Bhalala Deva, we can’t wait, to see her swinging swords, ride horses and romance Prabhas with all her charm.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.