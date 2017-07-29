Did You Know Chocolate Was Used As Currency Centuries Ago?

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 29, 2017 12:12 IST
But did you know that cocoa beans were actually traded during the 1900 B.C? Back then, chocolate was treated as a bitter beverage instead of a sweet edible delight. So how did it transform into a mood enhancer?
Anthropologists have found evidence that chocolate was produced by pre-Olmec cultures living in Mexico during 1900 B.C. The history of chocolate began in Mesoamerica. A tribe called Aztecs traded with Mayans (a Mesoamerican civilization) for cocoa beans, as they believed that they were the gift of Quetzalcoatl, the God of wisdom. When the Aztecs began to dominate Mesoamerica, they had an intense craving for cocoa beans, which unfortunately could not be grown in the heart of their civilisation. Therefore, they were forced to rely on the Mayans and traded with them for the cocoa seeds. These were known to have such high value that they were used as a form of currency.
History shows us how important chocolate was back then but it has managed to play a significant role in our lives even today. Currency in the modern world may follow a standardized form, but chocolate continues to remain vital. It not only acts as a source of happiness but also offers a plethora of benefits making it hard for us to resist.
Be it a five-year old child or 35-year old woman, chocolate has the power to please each and every soul. This delicious sweet can be eaten with or without experimentation. It is also used in most desserts we eat as it adds more flavour to it. The countless types of chocolates taste scrumptious and to pick one is probably the most challenging task. The beauty of chocolate is that one is too little and too much is never enough!