If you follow Mira Kapoor on Instagram, you already know she is a true-blue foodie. From relishing parsi bhonu and digging into aglio olio pasta to enjoying a comforting plate of aloo and yellow dal – she shares it all. And now, Mira is back with another foodie adventure that is too good to miss. What's on her plate this time? Authentic Bengali food! In a snap shared on her Instagram Stories, Mira showed off a feast featuring dhokar dalna (fried lentil cakes in gravy), cholar dal (split chickpea curry) and kanchkolar kofta (raw banana kofta curry). A partially eaten puri and sliced onions also made an appearance on the plate. As for the taste? Mira called it “one of the best meals” of her life. She added, “Bengali food on my plate, and it's all vegetarian. Khub Bhalo.”





Mira Kapoor never misses a chance to enjoy good food. Last month, during her trip to Bhutan, she shared glimpses of her foodie adventures on Instagram. One particular snap caught everyone's attention – a beautifully arranged table with croissants dusted in powdered sugar, a bowl of fresh strawberries, and a glass of water, making for the perfect tea-time spread. But where was the tea? Turns out, Mira had already finished it! In her caption, she wrote, "Food that just hit the spot with a side of butter mistletoe tea." This unique drink is made from mistletoe, a semi-parasitic evergreen plant. Here is the full story.

Before that, Mira Kapoor gave a glimpse of her weekend feast, which was both healthy and delicious. She enjoyed a wholesome Gujarati home-cooked meal – Parsi Veg Bhonu – and shared a picture of the spread on her Instagram Stories. Her meal featured a bowl of tomato chutney, brinjal pickle and gajar mewa nu achaar. Adding a fun touch, she captioned the image, "Parsi veg bhonu does exist, courtesy of the fitters." Click here to read more.





Mira Kapoor's foodie shenanigans are simply the best.