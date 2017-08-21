Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 6 Types of Modaks You CanTry this Vinayaka Chaturthi

Sarika Rana | Updated: August 21, 2017 11:25 IST
Steamed Modaks, also known as Ukadiche Modak are made in a steamer pan and is the most popular variety of modak, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. These modaks are made with rice flour, maida or wheat flour and are filled with grated coconut and jaggery.
2. Fried Modak
Fried Modak is yet another version of modak, also known as patholi. These modaks can be made from whole wheat flour. The modaks are either deep fried or shallow fried and filled with a sweet, chewy coconut stuffing. They have a very crunchy and crispy outer covering.
3. Chana Dal Modak
Chana Dal Modak is also known as Kadalai Paruppu Pooranam Kozhukattai in Tamil and has a similar method of preparation, just the filling inside is different. The stuffing has cooked chana dal and jaggery mixed in it.
4. Rava Modak
The outer casing of the modak is made with rava and can be filled with anything from coconut to jaggery and poppy seeds and even chopped nuts and seeds. To make the outer covering of rava, all you need to do is to roast the rava on a pan and keep it on a separate plate. In another pan, add water and milk and some ghee. Let the mixture come to boil and then add roasted rava in it. Stir it continuously till it turns into dough-like consistency. Once it cools down, you can shape it into modaks.
5. Dry Fruits Modak
You can use a delectable mixture of dry fruits like almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, chironji, pistachios, seedless dates and khus khus to fill up the modaks. You can also add coconut and mawa (khoya) to give it a good base. The outer covering of the modak can be the same.
6. Dark Chocolate Modak
Who would have thought that chocolate modaks would become a thing? You can make the outer covering of the modak with chocolate powder and glucose biscuit and stuff it with melted chocolate. Don't believe us, try this recipe of Chocolate Modak. The filling can also include grated coconut and various dry fruits.
Go ahead and give a nice twist to Ganpati's favourite sweet.