We all want our meals to be tasty, comforting, and fulfilling, especially lunch, since it fuels us through the second half of the day. But in the rush to eat quickly or load up on our favourite sabzi-roti combo or a big bowl of rice, we often forget to start our meals right. That first bite matters more than you think, especially if you are trying to manage your blood sugar. One of the easiest yet most underrated tricks, as per an expert, is starting your meal with a bowl of salad. Just a few minutes of chewing on crunchy, fibrous veggies before your main meal can make a huge difference, especially for diabetics. Why? Let's find out!





Why Is Salad Important Before Eating Rice Or Roti

If you have diabetes, it is extremely important to have a salad first before you dig into rice or roti. Most of us think that if we eat a small amount of roti or rice, it won't affect our blood sugar. But it isn't true.

Why?

As per dietician Shweta J Panchal, eating a salad first introduces fibre to your meal. Eating fibre slows down the speed with which sugar, which is present in roti and rice, enters your bloodstream. This means fewer sugar spikes and more stable energy after eating. This would make your meals balanced and also won't spike your blood sugar.

Smart Ingredients To Add To Your Salads

Now that you know why it is important to have salads before eating roti or rice, let's find out what you can add to your veggies to make them diabetes-friendly.

1. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Packed with heart-healthy fats and antioxidants, this oil supports blood sugar balance and also enhances the flavour of the salad. Just add in some spices and lemon for a quick dressing.

2. Leafy Greens

Greens like spinach, lettuce, kale, and cabbage are low in carbs and high in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. This makes them ideal for blood sugar control.

3. Paneer

A great source of protein that keeps you full and prevents sugar spikes. You can add it raw or lightly grilled based on your preference.

4. Beans And Sprouts

Packed with fibre and plant protein, moong, chana, and rajma help maintain glucose levels. Sprouting boosts their nutritional value even more.

5. Nuts And Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, pumpkin and sesame seeds add crunch, healthy fats, and nutrients. Just make sure not to overdo the quantity.

Lunchtime Habits Diabetics Should Avoid

If you want to improve your blood sugar levels post-lunch, make sure not to incorporate these habits into your diet.

1. Not Balancing The Plate

Your plate should have the right mix of fibre, protein, and good carbs like brown rice or quinoa for steady blood sugar levels.

2. Adding Sweet Chutneys or Papad

Sweet chutneys spike sugar, and fried papad made from refined flour add unhealthy fats. Instead, you can add spicy or homemade chutneys to your lunchtime.

3. Irregular Meal Timing

Delayed or inconsistent lunch timings can make your blood sugar levels fluctuate. Fix a time and eat around the same time daily.

4. Eating Fried Foods

Avoid dishes like pakoras or fried koftas, which are high in oil and salt. Instead, choose grilled or steamed options.

5. Sugary Sides Or Drinks

Lassi, sweet pickles, and high-sugar fruits like mangoes may seem harmless but can cause sugar spikes. You can choose lighter, unsweetened pairings for a healthy meal.





So, always eat a salad before digging into roti or rice and manage your blood sugar levels more efficiently!