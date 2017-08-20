Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: 8 Types of Modaks You CanTry this Vinayaka Chaturthi

Highlights Modaks are considered to be one of Ganpati's most favourite sweets.

modaks which are considered to be one of Ganpati's most favourite sweets. Did you know that Ganeshji is also known as Modakpriya because of hid love for these sweet delights? Modaks are sweet dumplings that are filled with grated coconut or jaggery. While this is the basic and original form of a modak, there are other exciting types too that have been introduced in order to satiate evolving palates across the country. People are now experimenting with newer forms of modak fillings and you must try them too. If you are planning to give the same old modaks a break this year, pick from the list below that we have made to make Lord Ganesha happy.1. Steamed Modak

Steamed Modaks, also known as Ukadiche Modak are made in a steamer pan and is the most popular variety of modak, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi. These modaks are made with rice flour, maida or wheat flour and are filled with grated coconut and jaggery.