When we come across a travel post by Sarah Todd, we stop, learn, and take cues for our next culinary adventure. The Australian celebrity chef has been travelling across India, discovering hidden food gems of the country. Her latest pit stop was in Meghalaya, where she tried authentic Khasi food. Khasi is the largest indigenous ethnic group in Meghalaya. Their food heavily relies on rice, fish and bamboo shoot-based dishes. Sarah posted a video on Instagram indulging in lip-smacking Khasi thali. Her adventure kicked off with a classic Khasi treat used in their local dishes - Rosella. Describing its taste, Sarah said, "Rosella has such a distinct flavour, super sour, floral, really beautiful. And I just love that vibrant colour of it. It's really, really tasty."





Next, Sarah Todd had some bamboo shoot fish and dried fish, which she paired with some rice. Sarah talked about the ingredients used to make the dishes and claimed they are all very "fresh and hyper-local." She added, "You get this incredible freshness in everything that is here in front of us. Every dish takes your mind off into the field somewhere. It really is farm to table in every sense of the word." Picking up a fish skewer, Sarah continued, "That is all, I want to enjoy my thali now. This was such an incredible experience and I am very thankful for that." At the end, she thanked the woman who prepared the food in her local language, saying, "Kooblai Shibun," which means, thank you.

Watch the full post below:

The side note read, "Part 3 from our incredible Khasi feast in Meghalaya! I don't know if I'm spelling this right, but... Kooblai Shibun! (thank you!) From the warmth of the people to the depth of flavours-this experience was unforgettable. Every dish told a story, every bite had soul. Still thinking about the smoked meats, the bamboo shoot, and that unforgettable local hospitality. Meghalaya, you've well and truly stolen a piece of my heart."





We hope you now know where to take your next trip to for some amazing authentic Khasi cuisine.