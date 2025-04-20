Indian food is loved all across the world. From the comforting simplicity of dal chawal to the rich indulgence of butter chicken, desi cuisine has so much to offer. Recently, a video of a British man showing his foreign friends how to eat golgappas went viral on Instagram. The text on the clip read, "When your British husband demonstrates how to eat golgappe to everyone." The video begins with the man adding the chickpea and potato filling to the golgappa. Next, he adds a bit of tamarind sauce, yoghurt and green chutney before devouring it in one go. His Indian wife, who was filming the video, applauded his golgappa-eating skills and said, "Good job, darling." A sweet side note read, "He is here representing India for me."





Watch the full video below:

The viral video clocked over 1 million views, with desis sharing their reactions in the comments section.





One user wrote, "That was pani puri 101 .. yay good job!"





Another added, "I repeat the Brits and Indians are connected somehow at a cosmic level."





Someone commented, "Calories burnt assembling it = Calories gained devouring it."





"You've properly desified him," read a comment.





Some people pointed out that it was not technically a golgappa as they didn't use the spicy green water. A viewer said, "Great job but dahi puri not golgappe coz in because you will put liquid and potatoes sans curd."





Another pointed out, "Respectfully, it's dahi puri now."





"Omg! He nailed it! Who cares if it's golgappa or when the chutney goes in! he just did it well and his audience looked stunned," remarked a user.





Did you find this cultural exchange of food interesting? Share your thoughts in the comments section.