Hearken Cafe: You Don't Always Need Words to Express
Amishaa Gupta | Updated: August 15, 2017 10:02 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/Hearken Cafe
Highlights
- Hearken is an ancient English word which means 'to listen'
- The staff that serves you is aurally challenged and cannot hear you
- They organised a lot of events to interact with different people
We live in a noisy world. Every tick on that clock is a step forward. There’s no stopping. The world is moving faster and faster every day and we need to keep up with it. 7:30 A.M, time to wake up, freshen up, have breakfast, drive through the crazy traffic and reach office just in time, start working, but wait a minute – your boss walks in with all the rambling, but eh, you’re used to it, back to work and just like that it’s 6 P.M. Already? We get so lost in this cacophony that we often forget how to listen to ourselves. Let’s sit back and relax. Take a break. Pause. Hearken is an ancient English word which means ‘to listen’. In a chaotic world, Hearken Café gives you a getaway. It’s not just another place for coffee; it offers a lot more.
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of the lanes of Shahpur Jat lies this quaint café. The one thing that makes this place so special is that when you enter, no matter how many languages you already know, this café will teach you a new one and that’s the Sign Language. The space is managed and run by aurally challenged people. The employees here can’t hear you but will make you feel at home with their heartwarming smiles and their hospitality. Every category in the menu (Pizza, Pasta etc.) carries a sign alongside, depicting a certain hand movement. All the dishes are numbered for the convenience of the customers to be able to communicate with the employees. Over and above the wonderful feeling of entering a completely different and beautiful environment, the food served is absolutely delicious. Their specialties include fresh pizzas, delicious pastas, and refreshing pita bread and hummus; what more can you ask for?
But wait, there’s more. This café is a co-working space where people can get a peaceful environment to indulge themselves in their work completely and also enjoy free Wi-Fi facilities. Various events like poetry readings, comedy nights, and dance and yoga workshops are organized here frequently where you get a chance to interact with all kinds of people. The most beautiful experience offered has to be the sign language classes organized here that take place every Tuesday from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M and allow you to become a part of this lovely family. These classes are open to all, just walk in.
According to World Health Organization, over 5% of the world’s population (360 million people) has disabling hearing loss and these classes help in breaking the language barrier which these differently-abled people experience quite often in their lives.
It’s not just a café; it’s a way of life. Take a break and give yourself a little treat. You deserve it. Take time out for yourself. Walk in here and you won’t need words to understand; listen to others, listen to your own heart. Don’t let yourself get lost in life’s insane noise. And food always helps, right? You’ll leave with a happy tummy as well as a happy heart, it’s a promise.
Cost: ₹900 for two people (approx.)
Opening hours: 11 A.M. to 11 P.M.
Address: 5th Floor, 119- Sishan House, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
Phone Numbers: +91 9990226677, +91 9873080047
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.