Kozhakattai or Modakam: Lord Ganeshas Favourite Laddoos From Tamil Nadu

According to Food Blogger Nithya Ravi, “Kozhakattai is a very popular sweet in Tamil Nadu especially made during Ganesh Chaturthi. It is similar to what Modaks are in Maharashtra. It is made with rice flour and has a filling of jaggery
and coconut. It has two versions- one is steamed and the other is deep fried. The Modaks in Maharashtra generally have khoya
(mawa) in it.”
The filling inside these Modakams are also known as Poornams, which is made of jaggery and coconut
. According to Ms. Nithya, you can make Modakams with different fillings; however, the traditional filling remains the same for Ganesha Chaturthi. In fact, you can make savoury out of this using cooked vegetables as fillings.Kozhakattai or Modakam
Recipe by Nithya Ravi, Food Blogger at Nithya’s Kitchen