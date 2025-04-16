Some food combos may seem unusual when you hear of them, but tasting them changes your mind and may just introduce you to a new favourite. Many of us love to experiment in the kitchen and create unlikely yet surprisingly delicious combos. For instance, we may bring together our favourite dishes across cuisines in a unique way and try to eat them together. Recently, one such example of an Indo-Italian fusion went viral on Instagram and got many foodies talking. It features two widely popular delicacies: a pizza and a creamy butter chicken gravy.

A video shared by an influencer, Brianna Weimar, shows the cheesy slice (sans toppings) being dipped in the famous Indian tomato-based gravy. In the caption, she gave her verdict and wrote, "This was insanely good. Butter chicken and cheese pizza 10/10."







The reel has clocked over 3 million views so far. In the comments, many people seemed to like the idea of this food pairing. Some pointed out that pizzas with butter chicken toppings already exist on many restaurant menus. Others suggested other items that could be eaten with butter chicken. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram:





"Two of my favourites together?!? I'm down."





"How do I make this happen today?"





"It's like cheese and garlic naan except... It's pizza."





"I make butter chicken tikka masala naan pizzas with mozzarella all the time!! Super yum."





"I always fry eggs in the butter chicken sauce for breakfast the next morning... absolute game changer."





"There's actually a place near me that makes butter chicken pizza, amazing flavour."





"Butter chicken is also SO good on top of mashed potatoes."





"Local pizza shop makes butter chicken pizza with garlic sauce instead of marinara, best thing ever."





"As someone on keto, this effectively made me want to cheat more than any post I've seen. I adore butter chicken and pizza, and never thought to combine. My mouth is watering."





"Where I live here in Idaho, there is a place called Curry Pizza. The crust is naan bread, then the different types of curry for your sauce. It is pretty dang good."





"My local takeaway does chicken korma pizza and it's ELITE. So I can see how your brain's working. 11/10."





