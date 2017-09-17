Navratri 2017: 5 Tasty Kuttu Recipes That You Can Savour at Home During Fast (Vrat)!

Sarika Rana | Updated: September 17, 2017 23:45 IST
Buckwheat flour or Kuttu ka Atta does not come from the same family as wheat and is not a cereal grain; hence it is advised to eat during vrats. Here are some kuttu recipes that you can prepare at home and save yourself from excessive hunger during fasting periods.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
A staple food during fasting periods, puris made with Kutta ka Atta is the best accompaniments with Aloo Bhaji. Kuttu is known to generate heat in your body, so these puris can also be savoured with chilled curd.
Recipe by Chef Gunjan Goela
A crisp Kuttu Dosa that will leave you asking for more! Potato filled dosa, the batter of which is made of buckwheat flour and colocasia, it makes for a treat on fasting days. You can serve it hot with coriander chutney or coconut chutney.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Kuttu mixed with Singhare ka Atta, blended with mashed colocasia to make crisp Kuttu Parathas. Kuttu soaks a lot of oil or ghee, so be careful of the amount you add to the parathas. Savour it with chutney or chilled curd.
Recipe by Chef Sandeep Yadav
This Navratri, show off your culinary skills by frying up these easy-to-make, fast-friendly Falhari Pakode. These crispy treats are coated with a flavourful batter made of buckwheat flour, cumin and anardana.
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta
Vegetarian banana kebabs, flavoured with ginger, coriander, green chilli and cardamom seeds will be your favourite snacking options for vrat. You know what you need to make with your evening cuppa tea.
Wish you All a Very Happy Navratri!