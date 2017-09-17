NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Navratri 2017: 5 Tasty Kuttu Recipes That You Can Savour at Home During Fast (Vrat)!

   |  Updated: September 17, 2017 23:45 IST

Highlights
  • Many people would be observing the Navratri fast (Vrat)
  • One of the most commonly used foods during fasting is Kuttu ka atta
  • Kuttu ka Atta does not come from the same family as wheat
One of the most awaited festivals is just around the corner and all Hindus across India are gearing up to celebrate the nine-day long festival of Navratri which is slated to begin 21st September and will end on 29th September, 2017. While we welcome Goddess Durga, many people would be observing the Navratri fast (Vrat) for nine long days to attain blessings from the deity. It is imperative to eat simple food. One of the most commonly used foods during fasting is buckwheat or Kuttu ka Atta that is used to prepare Satvik foods in order to offer to the deity and to eat it through the day.

Buckwheat flour or Kuttu ka Atta does not come from the same family as wheat and is not a cereal grain; hence it is advised to eat during vrats. Here are some kuttu recipes that you can prepare at home and save yourself from excessive hunger during fasting periods.



1. Kuttu ki Puri



Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



A staple food during fasting periods, puris made with Kutta ka Atta is the best accompaniments with Aloo Bhaji. Kuttu is known to generate heat in your body, so these puris can also be savoured with chilled curd.
 

kuttu ki puri 620x350Puris made with Kutta ka Atta is the best accompaniments with Aloo Bhaji
 
2. Kuttu ka Dosa

Recipe by Chef Gunjan Goela



A crisp Kuttu Dosa that will leave you asking for more! Potato filled dosa, the batter of which is made of buckwheat flour and colocasia, it makes for a treat on fasting days. You can serve it hot with coriander chutney or coconut chutney.
 

kuttu dosa 625A crisp Kuttu Dosa that will leave you asking for more​
 
3. Kuttu ka Paratha

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Kuttu mixed with Singhare ka Atta, blended with mashed colocasia to make crisp Kuttu Parathas. Kuttu soaks a lot of oil or ghee, so be careful of the amount you add to the parathas. Savour it with chutney or chilled curd.

kuttuKuttu mixed with Singhare ka Atta, blended with mashed colocasia to make crisp Kuttu Parathas​
 
4. Falhari Pakode

Recipe by Chef Sandeep Yadav



This Navratri, show off your culinary skills by frying up these easy-to-make, fast-friendly Falhari Pakode. These crispy treats are coated with a flavourful batter made of buckwheat flour, cumin and anardana.
 

pakodaShow off your culinary skills by frying up these easy-to-make, fast-friendly Falhari Pakode
 
5. Kebab-e-Kela

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta



Vegetarian banana kebabs, flavoured with ginger, coriander, green chilli and cardamom seeds will be your favourite snacking options for vrat. You know what you need to make with your evening cuppa tea.
 

kebabYou know what you need to make with your evening cuppa tea
 
These simple fast-friendly recipes will be the perfect remedy for your hunger pangs during fasting.

Wish you All a Very Happy Navratri!


 

