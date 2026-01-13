Louise Gough, a 29-year-old business owner from Caerphilly, South Wales, UK, had a turning point during a night out in October 2024. At the time, she weighed 99 kg and recalled feeling "ashamed" during the party when she couldn't dance for more than an hour without sweating and losing her breath. "My friend had to do my shoes up because I physically couldn't bend down without losing my breath," she told Mirror UK. The experience made her realise how unhealthy she had become. The next morning, she vowed to turn things around.





A year later, Louise has lost 38 kg, now weighs 60 kg, and follows a healthier lifestyle based on one simple diet rule.

Losing Weight With The 80/20 Diet Rule

Louise focused on nutrition first, calculating calories and macronutrients to maintain a deficit while ensuring enough protein intake. She started with 1,800 calories a day and aimed for 8,000-10,000 steps daily. In the first three months, she lost 16 kg. Since starting her healthy journey, she has avoided alcohol and takeaways completely.

Her guiding principle? The 80/20 rule - eating 80% whole, nutritious foods and allowing 20% for occasional treats. "I'm so proud of myself for turning my life around. I feel healthy and energised every single day," she said.





Also Read: Chef Natasha Gandhi Reveals How She Lost 10 Kilos In 6 Months

Before vs After: What's on Her Plate?

Previous Diet:

Breakfast/Lunch: Large caramel coffee and a sausage sandwich

Large caramel coffee and a sausage sandwich Dinner: Chinese, Indian or pizza takeaways

Chinese, Indian or pizza takeaways Snacks: Muffins, crisps

Photo: iStock

Current Diet:

Breakfast: Greek yoghurt with fruit

Greek yoghurt with fruit Lunch: Chicken

Chicken Dinner: Steak or chicken with vegetables

Steak or chicken with vegetables Snacks: Dark chocolate or a Freddo (chocolate bar)

Also Read: Woman Weighing 102 Kg Shares How She Lost 50 Kg With Simple Diet Changes

Better Skin, Hair And Energy

Feeling energised, Louise joined a gym and began daily workouts, adding running to her routine.





The benefits have been remarkable - she now enjoys playing with her five-year-old daughter, shopping confidently, and even fitting into playground slides with ease.





Louise says her skin is clearer, her hair is thicker and shinier, and she no longer craves junk food. "My body really craves nutrition now, and I love it," she shared.