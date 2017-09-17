6 Ayurvedic Herbs to Induce Sound Sleep: From Brahmi to Ashwagandha and More!
Have you been sleeping at wee hours of the night or have you been an insomniac since quite some time? Considering such fast paced lives that we lead nowadays, stress and anxiety are common problems, which lead to insomnia and other sleeping disorders. You may have tried various ways to try to relief your hyperactive mind, but in vain. Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine that is based on the tenet of balance in our bodily systems, suggests some herbs that should be consumed in order to attain sound sleep. According to Ayurveda, when we have excess Vata and our minds are active with too many thoughts, it becomes impossible for us to relax. So, it is imperative to relieve the stress from our brains, which eventually will help in inducing sleep.
Here are some sleep inducing Ayurvedic herbs that will not only help you get sound sleep, but will also relieve excessive stress and anxiety that causes various sleep disorders.
1. Brahmi
Brahmi or Bacopa is one such herb that supports a restful sleep, calms emotional turbulence and also helps improve concentration and alertness. Brahmi, in Ayurveda, is called brain tonic, and is known for curing digestion problems. It also improves blood circulation, further supporting the body's natural healing process.
2. Shankhpushpi
Shankhpushpi is a herb that contains flavonoids, glycosides and alkaloids that help soothe your nervous system by bringing relief to mental fatigue. It acts as a natural tranquilliser for anxiety neurosis that further helps in sleeping better.
3. Vacha
Vacha has calmative effects on your brain, helping you to cure tension and insomnia. It acts as a coolant that relaxes the nerves thereby inducing sleep. Scientifically known as Acorus Calamus, this herb is a nervous system tonic that will ward off stress and various other issues.
4. Sarpgandha
Also known as Rauwolfia Serpentina or Indian Snakeroot, Sarpgandha contains more than 50 alkaloids in it. These alkaloids help in reducing high blood pressure or hypertension that can cause sleeping issues.
5. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is known to promote sound sleep. Researchers have found an active compound known as triethylene glycol, which works wonders to induce sleep. Ashwagandha treats people from their daily woes such as anxiety, stress and exhaustion.
6. Jatamasi
Jatamasi is a natural brain tonic and a memory enhancer; also facilitates calmness and relaxation to a hyperactive mind. It helps in inducing sound sleep while rejuvenating and nourishing the nervous system.
Switch to these herbs only after referring to a physician or a doctor in case of severe disorders.
