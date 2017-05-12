Why You Should Have a Glass of Ginger Water Every Day
Ginger is a perennial root which creeps and spreads underground in tuberous joints. The underground part of the stem, known as the rhizome, is the part that is most commonly used as a spice and is often referred to as the ginger root. Ginger has been used in Ayurveda and homeopathic and traditional medicine for long. Its healing powers have been embraced by many cultures. This medicinal root packs a powerful nutritional punch and is loaded with minerals including potassium, manganese, copper and magnesium.
Ginger water or ginger tea is made by boiling fresh ginger root in water, then cooling and straining the liquid. Lemon juice and honey are added to this strained liquid which is then sipped slowly. In her book, “Home Doctor”, Dr. P.S. Phadke mentions that sipping ginger water regularly can help cure kidney problems, arthritis, allergies and cold. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "Ginger water aids digestion and helps in treating cold and flu infections. In fact, having small doses regularly can help people suffering from asthma. Its anti-inflammatory properties can shame strong antibiotics.” Here are six wonderful benefits of drinking ginger water regularly.
1. Good for digestion
Drinking a glass of ginger water every day can help strengthen your digestive system and prevent indigestion, nausea, and heartburn. A teaspoon of mint juice, lemon juice and a tablespoon of honey mixed with ginger water can relieve morning sickness during pregnancy.
2. Keeps diabetes away
Drinking ginger-lemon water is known to reduce the risk of kidney damage and even lowers the effects of diabetes. The pungent root is a rich source of zinc that plays a big role in the secretion of insulin.
3. Promotes weight loss
High blood sugar levels can induce hunger and lead to overeating. Ginger water regulates the blood sugar levels and subsequently, controls the urge to eat. It improves the fat absorbing ability of the body which helps in weight loss.
4. Healthy hair and skin
Due to the antioxidants and vitamins present in ginger, drinking ginger water adds a natural glow to your skin. Moreover, the presence of Vitamin A and C improves the texture of your hair. It clears your blood and has antibacterial properties that help in treating and preventing skin diseases.
5. Protects against Alzheimer’s
Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects the central nervous system. It has been proven scientifically that ginger helps slow down the degradation of brain cells. Researchers have also found that the antioxidants and powerful compounds in ginger fight inflammatory responses that occur in the brain.
6. Muscle reliever
When you exercise, your muscles are put to work and may get tired. One way to help accelerate muscle recuperation is to drink a glass of ginger water.
Disclaimer:
