8 Incredible Benefits of Astragalus Root for Health and Beauty

Astragalus is a plant in the legume family. It is also known as milk vetch or huang qi. Astragalus has its roots in traditional Chinese medicine and is known to help the body fight off stress and other diseases. It is considered as a miracle herb and the powerful extract from this root has been used as a medicine for thousands of years. It is also used as a natural diet supplement. The most popular health benefit of Astragalus is in boosting the immune-system and energy levels. It has a variety of health benefits and is also known to help with ailments such common cold, diabetes, upper respiratory problems, arthritis, asthma and blood pressure.

One of the reasons, Astragalus is becoming a rage in the west is because it is an adaptogen. Adaptogens are able to change their function depending on the specific needs of the body. They adapt according to what the body needs and this is why Adaptogenic herbs like Astralagus are able to help us deal with a variety of problems.

According to the authors of the book Healing Foods: Eat Your Way to a Healthier Life, "Astragalus is an immunity enhancer that can help raise your energy levels if you are feeling run down or low."

Health Benefits of Astragalus

1. Heart Health

Several studies suggest that Astragalus may be a heart-friendly herb as it is rich in antioxidants. It may also help lower cholesterol levels.

2. Relief from Seasonal Allergy

Most of us are prone to some allergy or the other which interferes with the normal functioning of our lives. Astragalus root extract has shown tremendous relief from the symptoms of seasonal allergies. While Astralagus is not a cure for Asthma or allergies - including this plant in the overall treatment is known to be of help.

3. Reduces Stress

Anxiety and chronic stress can cause adverse effects to our health. Hence, they need to be kept in check. Astragalus helps in curbing the stress level and promoting peace and calm in our mind and body. Those who suffer mood swings and constant nervous tension can benefit from this ancient herb.

4. Reduces Sleep Issues

Insomnia, sleeplessness, interrupted sleep patterns can be cured by regular consumption of astragalus root. By improving overall health, metabolism and hormonal balance this root can help in delivering a peaceful sleep.

5. Anti-ageing Properties

This is the most important and popular use of astragalus as no one likes the effects of ageing. It helps in reducing signs of ageing on the face, helps in the growth of tissues and prevents chronic illness symptoms. For wrinkles and age spots this root can be extremely beneficial.

6. Boosts the Immune System

Astragalus has been used to boost the immune system for more than thousands of years. It protects the immune system from major attacks and makes it smarter and stronger at handling foreign substances. 'It has natural antibiotic properties, so it can increase resistance to viral infections. It is full of antioxidants that protect cells against free radical damage', according to the book Healing Foods.

A lot of studies are still underway to ascertain the complete benefits of Astragalus. But its roots in Chinese medicine and usage for over a thousand years cannot be denied.

The best way to consume Astragalus is to include it in soups or drink it like a tea.



Disclaimer:

The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.