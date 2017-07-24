8 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai

2. Honey-Lemon-Ginger TeaRecipe by Chef Devanshi
This one is the perfect cure for a day when you are feeling a bit under the weather. Just sip on it gently and feel the difference. 3. Mango and Peach White Iced TeaUser Recipe by Aashna Ahuja
A refreshing twist to the usual fare, this iced tea is bursting with sweet seasonal flavours pf mango and peach fruit. 4. Chamomile, Apple and Mint Iced TeaRecipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor
A lovely blend of soothing chamomile tea along with apples and fresh mint leaves. This can be the perfect stress buster. 5. Masalewali ChaiRecipe by Chef Niru Gupta
You regular cup of tea spruced up with a heavy dose of aromatic spices. It can be your ideal companion on a rainy day along with your favourite book.
(Also read: History of Masala Chai - India's Favourite Drink
)6. Cherry and Ginger Iced TeaRecipe by Mixologist Eder Neto, Yautcha, Mumbai
When sweet cherries are combined with zingy ginger, it gives you a delicious drink with a kick. This one is a crowd pleaser, try it for your next high-tea. 7. Chamomile TeaRecipe by Chef Andy
Chamomile tea is herbal, caffeine-free and is known to induce good sleep. It is made by steeping delicate and aromatic chamomile flower petals in hot water. 8. KahwaRecipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy
This comforting tea hails from Kashmir and is made with regional green tea leaves and is infused with a range of spices, saffron and nuts.
(Also read: The Best Ways to Have Different Types of Teas
)
Make tea-time special with one of our unique creations. You'll definitely thank us later.