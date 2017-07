8 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai

Recipe by Chef DevanshiThis one is the perfect cure for a day when you are feeling a bit under the weather. Just sip on it gently and feel the difference.User Recipe by Aashna AhujaA refreshing twist to the usual fare, this iced tea is bursting with sweet seasonal flavours pf mango and peach fruit.Recipe by Chef Kunal KapoorA lovely blend of soothing chamomile tea along with apples and fresh mint leaves. This can be the perfect stress buster.Recipe by Chef Niru GuptaYou regular cup of tea spruced up with a heavy dose of aromatic spices. It can be your ideal companion on a rainy day along with your favourite book.(Also read: History of Masala Chai - India's Favourite Drink Recipe by Mixologist Eder Neto, Yautcha, MumbaiWhen sweet cherries are combined with zingy ginger, it gives you a delicious drink with a kick. This one is a crowd pleaser, try it for your next high-tea.Recipe by Chef AndyChamomile tea is herbal, caffeine-free and is known to induce good sleep. It is made by steeping delicate and aromatic chamomile flower petals in hot water.Recipe by Chef Kishore D ReddyThis comforting tea hails from Kashmir and is made with regional green tea leaves and is infused with a range of spices, saffron and nuts.(Also read: The Best Ways to Have Different Types of Teas Make tea-time special with one of our unique creations. You'll definitely thank us later.