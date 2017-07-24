NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
   |  Updated: July 24, 2017 14:46 IST

8 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai
Highlights
  • You can add orange chunks & berries to you tea to give it a fruity twist
  • Honey-Lemon-Ginger tea is the perfect remedy for cold and flu
  • Kahwa is a special Kashmiri tea made with spices, nuts and saffron
You'll have to admit, enjoying a hot cup tea on a breezy day is one of the simplest pleasures in life. You may think that making a cup of tea is probably the easiest task in the kitchen but it can definitely be tricky. Everyone has their own preferences and to get that cup of tea right each time requires some skill. The ingredients need to be in proportion, the ratio of milk to water should be right and it needs to be brewed just enough to make boost the flavours. Once you've mastered the perfect recipe and technique, it's time to experiment. Whether you're planning a tea-party or if you feel that life has become a bit monotonous, here are 10 ways to turn your regular cup of tea ton an impressive drink. 

1. Fruit Infused Tea
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor

A lovely concoction of brewed tea, citrusy orange chunks, sweet berries, ginger and mint leaves.
 
fruit tea

2. Honey-Lemon-Ginger Tea
Recipe by Chef Devanshi

This one is the perfect cure for a day when you are feeling a bit under the weather. Just sip on it gently and feel the difference. 
 
honey tea

3. Mango and Peach White Iced Tea
User Recipe by Aashna Ahuja

A refreshing twist to the usual fare, this iced tea is bursting with sweet seasonal flavours pf mango and peach fruit. 
 
iced tea

4. Chamomile, Apple and Mint Iced Tea
Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor

A lovely blend of soothing chamomile tea along with apples and fresh mint leaves. This can be the perfect stress buster.
 
chamomile iced tea

5. Masalewali Chai
Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

You regular cup of tea spruced up with a heavy dose of aromatic spices. It can be your ideal companion on a rainy day along with your favourite book. 

(Also read: History of Masala Chai - India's Favourite Drink)
chai

6. Cherry and Ginger Iced Tea
Recipe by Mixologist Eder Neto, Yautcha, Mumbai

When sweet cherries are combined with zingy ginger, it gives you a delicious drink with a kick. This one is a crowd pleaser, try it for your next high-tea. 
 
cherry tea


7. Chamomile Tea
Recipe by Chef Andy

Chamomile tea is herbal, caffeine-free and is known to induce good sleep. It is made by steeping delicate and aromatic chamomile flower petals in hot water. 
 
chamomile tea



8. Kahwa
Recipe by Chef Kishore D Reddy

This comforting tea hails from Kashmir and is made with regional green tea leaves and is infused with a range of spices, saffron and nuts. 

(Also read: The Best Ways to Have Different Types of Teas)
kahwa

Make tea-time special with one of our unique creations. You'll definitely thank us later. 


