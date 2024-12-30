Neena Gupta is a foodie, and there's no doubt about it. She keeps posting glimpses of her culinary adventures on social media. The actress also makes food her key companion during her candid chat sessions. Undoubtedly, for a person like her, it is great food and company which will accompany her even in the New Year. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram featuring herself and her husband, Vivek Mehra. The two cen be seen having a deep conversation. But what caught our attention was a plate filled with healthy food options. Can any chit-chat ever be complete without food? The answer is at least a big no for the veteran star. Her wholesome meal featured two boiled eggs, freshly chopped tomatoes, lettuce leaves, purple cabbage and a couple of toasts – a true delight for all food enthusiasts. A bowl of butter was also kept on her plate.

“Khana toh abhi bhi hai, aur naye saal bhi,” read the caption alongside the image. We must say the actor's post is quite relatable to all the foodies out there.

Previously, Neena Gupta made us a part of her Sunday breakfast. Who doesn't love to make Sundays a cheat day? But the actress revealed that she loves to start her day on a healthy note. In a glimpse on her Instagram stories, she showed her plate of Indori-style poha garnished with bay leaves, roasted peanuts, finely chopped onions and sev - a snack loved by many. However, sitting a little apart from a plate filled with two irresistible jalebis, she humorously admitted, “With her signature wit, Neena Gupta says, “Indori style poha. Jalebi dur rakhi hai ki nahi khaungi. Par ultimately khaungi. [I have kept the jalebi away so that I would not eat it. But ultimately, I will.] Very bad girl.” Read on to know more.

Isn't Neena Gupta's food diaries simply irresistible? We are excited to learn about her foodie adventures in the New Year!