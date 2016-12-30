Tea Trail in Delhi: Our Favourite Winter Chai Spots and Tea Rooms

When in India, one can never get enough of chai . The rustic tea stalls jutting out of little corners in busy gulleys offer an aromatic concoction of milk, masala and tea leaves, simmered till all the flavours blend in. Tea is among the most consumed beverages in the world. Its pervasiveness is so intricately fused with our everyday lives that most go on finishing cups after cups without even realising it! What makes it so well loved is its many varieties and the freedom to experiment with it and arrive at novel flavours. While the country can never really fall short of its love for the desi cutting chai, the delightful kulhad or the dreamy full-doodh versions, tea enthusiasts have been experimenting with chai with much enthusiasm to arrive at their own exclusive concoctions.

We at NDTV Food take our cuppa very seriously, right from breathing in the aroma to relishing the complex flavours. This winter, some of our favourite tea rooms and cafes have introduced interesting additions to their menus. We tried them all and felt an urge to share the joy with the world. Then, there are some others who will always remain close to our heart owing to the sheer variety of blends they offer. Take a look at our favourite chai spots and tea rooms in the capital city -

1. Chaayos

The range of variety here is exhaustive. We love the ease with which our cuppa can be customised to suit the palate. Gud Wali Chai (jaggery tea) is the newest addition to their winter menu. We loved the rustic aroma of jaggery that filled us with happiness (it can get a little sweet though, so customise it accordingly). Their Bun Maska, Egg Bun and Poha are always some of our favourites to go with the chai. They have recently added Pav Bhaji to the menu too.



Multiple outlets in Delhi/NCR

2. Chai Point

At Chai Point, happiness comes stocked in their Ginger Uniflask combos. Their standard ginger tea comes teamed with a range of items like Poha, Samosa, Masala Peanuts, Masala Daliya, etc. Their standard Ginger and Masala Chai is our all-time favourite along with their Apple Ice Chai. You can choose from an exciting range of food items to accompany your cuppa.



Multiple outlets in Delhi/NCR

3. Oxford Cha Bar

The menu here is brimming with variety, with favourites from all corners of the country and some parts of the world as well. From the classic cutting chai to the ones from Nilgiri, Darjeeling, Sikkim, Himachal and Kerala, you can also explore your options from Ayurvedic, organic, Chinese, English, herbal, decaf, flavoured, and infused teas. Our favourite on the menu will always be the Truck Driver 100 Mile ki Cha, Bollywood Masala Mix Cha, Kashmiri Kahwah and Ladhaki Cha. They also have matcha tea, café lattes, coffees, iced teas, shakes, sherbet, lassi, and interesting food items on offer.



N-81, Oxford Bookstore, Connaught Place, New Delhi



4. Tea Trails

This one was recently discovered by one of our teammates. Tucked away in Scindia House, Connaught Place, this place has a special vibe. Some of our favourites here include Adrak Chai, Masala Chai, South Indian Kaapi, Tea Sangria, Moroccan Mint and Russian Caravan. They also have heartwarming tisanes, exciting bubble teas, mocktails, salads and soups on offer. Their tea infused meals like Tea Marbled Eggs and Tea Bruschetta caught our fancy too.



2624, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Shop 9, Scindia House, Opposite N Block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

5. Anandini - The Tea Room

Located in Shahpur Jat, this small boutique caters to tea lovers. The festive blends offered here are top notch and will leave a long lasting impression on you. We personally love the Ginger Tea, Saat Ras Masala Chai, Humming Homewards and Firdaus. You can also try their handpicked infusions, blends, gourmet teas, tisane and fresh cold teas.



10-A, DDA Flats, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi - 110049

Besides these, there are a couple more tea houses in the city which deserve a mention, especially Tea Room in Shangri-La. The masala chai arrives in style and ticks all the right boxes. Pair that with the exceptional Kale Patta Chaat and you're set.

Tea is the balm to the battered soul; it soothes the heart and fixes it whole. The next time you visit any of the places mentioned above, do let us know your favourites too.