Do you follow a strict skincare routine? Well, apart from cosmetic products, you should also have a dietary routine for skin care. What you eat and drink can greatly affect the appearance and health of your skin. You don't need to buy fancy and expensive ingredients. Simple, everyday fruits and veggies can also help you get glowing skin. All you have to do is ensure you consume them regularly and in the right manner. One such vegetable you must add to your diet is lauki. Also known as dudhi or bottle gourd, lauki has many advantages for your skin and well-being. Check out the possible benefits here:

Here Are 5 Amazing Benefits Of Lauki (Bottle Gourd) For Skin:

1. Keeps your skin hydrated

Lauki can give your skin a youthful glow. Photo Credit: iStock

Lauki has a high water content (more than 90%). This water-rich veggie provides natural hydration to your body as well as your skin.

2. Can help reduce pimples

Lauki can help flush toxins from your system and this can help combat acne and related problems. Lauki is known to cleanse your system and improve digestion, boosting your overall health and nutrient absorption.

Also Read: What To Eat To Avoid Acne? Here Are 6 Nutritionist-Approved Food Options

3. May have anti-ageing effects

Lauki contains vitamin C which may help reduce the formation of wrinkles. It also has nutrients such as zinc, which plays a key role in long-term skin health.

4. Gives you a natural glow

Vitamin C is also important for the production of collagen, which affects the appearance and elasticity of your skin. So if you want a youthful glow, you better start consuming more lauki.

5. Soothes the skin

Lauki is known to have a cooling effect and is alkaline in nature. It may help reduce inflammation in the body. It can also be externally applied to the skin, raw or in the form of face packs.

Also Read: Want Healthy Skin? Have One Of These 3 Nutritionist-Approved Drinks Regularly





Lauki is also good for hair health. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, regular consumption of bottle gourd juice can help prevent premature greying of hair. Find out more below.

How To Consume Lauki For Skin Care?

1. Lauki Juice

Lauki juice should not be mixed with other juices. Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to skincare, drinking lauki juice can be especially beneficial. Note that it is generally advised to avoid mixing bottle gourd juice with any other juices. Once the juice has been extracted, you must drink it quickly and not allow it to oxidise. This simple detox drink is also good for those on a weight-loss diet. For more benefits of this juice, click here.

2. Lauki Skin Chutney

Did you know that bottle gourd peel is safe to consume? Not only that, it is actually great for your health. The 'skin' of lauki can improve your skin health, immunity and digestion. This peel doesn't have a distinctive taste and can be added to dishes as you wish. We recommend making a delicious chutney using lauki skin. Click here for the recipe and benefits.

3. Lauki Dishes

Lauki is traditionally used to prepare a wide variety of dishes in Indian cuisine. You can use lauki to make koftas, raitas, cheelas, dosas, salads and much more. Click here for a list of easy and healthy recipes.





Make lauki a part of your skincare diet and notice the changes for yourself!

Also Read: Sugar Not Sweet For Skin: 5 Side-Effects Of Sugar You Should Know





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.