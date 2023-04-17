Love it or not, lauki will always be a part of your summer diet! And there are enough good reasons for the same. Lauki (also called bottle gourd) is a popular summer vegetable and boasts a rich nutrient profile. You can prepare it in various ways and incorporate different ingredients to add variety to your meals from time to time. What do you do with the skin after peeling a lauki? Most of you would probably say, "Obviously, dump it in the waste bin!" But did you know that the skin of lauki, also known as bottle gourd, can actually taste better than the actual vegetable itself? And to your surprise, it is also quite healthy. Never mind, it's better late than never! We have brought you a delicious recipe that will help you re-use the lauki peels from now on. But before that, let's look into some major health benefits of lauki peels.





Health Benefits Of Lauki Skin: Why To Re-Use Lauki Peels In Your Summer Meals?

1.Promotes digestion:

Lauki skin is known to be rich in dietary fibre. This can further help promote digestion, metabolism, healthy metabolism and overall gut health.

2. Prevents oxidative stress:

The skin of lauki is enriched with antioxidants, which not only help flush out toxins but also prevent oxidative stress in the body. This further promotes blood flow and works against any kind of inflammation.

3. Boosts immunity:

Lauki's skin is packed with vitamin C as well. This helps strengthen our body against infections and promotes overall immune health.

4. Aids skin-health:

Vitamin C and antioxidants help flush out toxins and promote healthy blood flow in the cells. These factors further help nourish your skin from within.

5. Boosts weight loss:

The fibre in the lauki's skin promotes digestion and vitamin C and antioxidants help flush out toxins. These further help us manage overall body weight.





How To Include Lauki Skin In Your Diet:

Lauki skin has no taste of its own, meaning, you can add it to any dish or pair it with masalas of your choice to get the desired flavours. You can simply fry it with kalonji and onion or make deep-fried crisps and use it as a garnishing element. But we enjoy it the best in form of chutney. Grind it with a few other ingredients and prepare yourself a flavourful bowl of chutney. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Lauki Skin Chutney Recipe:

To make the dish, you need a bowl of lauki peels, finely chopped, some green chillies and a few cloves of garlic. All you need to do is, fry green chilli and lauki skin with some salt, add in a grinder and make a paste with garlic cloves. You can enjoy this dish as is. Or if you like it yet spicier, squeeze some lemon juice and add a tadka of urad dal, curry leaves, mustard seeds and red chilli. That's it. You have a hearty bowl of chutney ready to be relished. Click here for a detailed recipe.





You can pair this chutney with dosa, paratha, roti, uttapam and khichdi. Or you can simply mix it with hot rice and enjoy.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.