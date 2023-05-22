Many of us want supple, glowing skin. As a result, we try out different products and come up with a customised routine. But it is not just external care that matters. The appearance as well as the overall health of our skin can be greatly affected by our diet. If you already have developed the habit of eating a fair amount of fruits and veggies daily, your skin will thank you. And one veggie which you should not ignore is beetroot. This veggie is well-known for its range of health benefits, including improved digestion, balanced blood pressure and higher energy levels. Here's how it can benefit your skin too:

Key Benefits Of Beetroot For Skin:

1. Protects your skin from damage

Beetroot has anti-inflammatory properties. Photo Credit: iStock

Beetroots are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help protect your cells from free radical damage. This is vital for your long-term skin health.

2. May have anti-ageing effects

The vitamin C content of beetroot can prevent wrinkles and dry skin. It also contains a small amount of lycopene and squalene, which may help reduce skin ageing.

3. Gives you glowing skin

Vitamin C is also known to help in the synthesis of collagen. Thus, consuming beetroot can help you get that youthful glow.

4. Provides natural detox

Beetroot can also help purify your system of toxins. This can help you avoid acne, pimples and blemishes. Beetroot contains belatin, "a phytonutrient known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which is very important in the daily detox process of the body," according to nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

5. Keeps your skin hydrated

Beetroots have a fairly high water content (around 87%) and this can keep your skin as well as your body naturally hydrated. But its juiciness and nutrients can also be absorbed via other means. In other words, beetroot can be applied externally to take advantage of its many benefits. Find out more below.

How To Use Beetroot For Skin Care?

Beetroot juice can be consumed as well as applied on the surface of your skin. Photo Credit: iStock

You can use beetroot juice to make homemade face packs. In this way, you can moisturise your skin, reduce tanning and even dark circles - all in a natural way! The juice is mixed with a number of everyday ingredients to prepare the face packs, including coconut oil, yoghurt, raw milk, etc. You can find the exact method here. As mentioned earlier, it is also important to consume beetroot for best results in the long run. Here are a few ideas to get started:

Healthy Ways To Consume Beetroot:

1. As a juice

One of the most convenient ways of consuming beetroot is in the form of juice. This simple drink is full of nutrients and will give you a healthy energy boost. It is good for your digestion as well as blood pressure levels. It is also a great option for a post-workout drink. Find out more here.

2. In salads

Beets can be consumed as part of a simple salad

A few pieces of beetroot can lend your salad a lovely colour and also ensure you have a consistent intake of this veggie. Beetroot doesn't have an overpowering flavour and hence can be paired with a wide variety of ingredients. Some people also simply consume grated beetroot with a little lemon juice on the side of their meals. If you want a specific recipe for a beet salad, click here.

3. As a snack

Beetroot can be used to make a variety of healthy and delicious snacks. Their fibrous texture allows them to bind well with other ingredients. Their distinctive flavour also adds a hint of freshness that makes the dish more interesting. You can use beetroots to make veg kebabs, cutlets, tikkis and more. Find the recipes here.





Make beetroot a regular part of your diet and experience the wonders for yourself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.