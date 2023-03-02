Many of us dream of having healthy, glowing skin. To realize this dream, we follow elaborate skincare routines. We also pay special attention to our diet and avoid foods that may cause breakouts. We include more fruits and veggies in our diet so that we can tap into their nutrients. One of the best ways to do this is to consume healthy drinks and juices. Certain beverages can work wonders for your skin - their natural properties as a liquid are themselves an advantage. Moreover, these drinks are much easier (and tastier) to consume than loaded salads. What are some of the drinks you should have for better skin? Dietitian Manpreet Kalra has a few recommendations.

In a recent Instagram reel, Manpreet shared three drinks that she calls the "secret to her skin health." These drinks are made using simple ingredients and can easily be consumed on a regular basis. The dietitian has explained how the key ingredients of each drink are good for your skin and has also provided short recipes for them. Here are the 3 nutritionist-recommended drinks that you need to add to your skincare diet:

1. Smoothie for Healthy Skin | Collagen Kick Smoothie Recipe by Manpreet Kalra

To make this smoothie, add milk, peanut butter, a pinch of cinnamon, oats, and sattu powder to a blender. Mix until you get a smooth consistency. Add soaked chia seeds on top and enjoy in the evening.

Why this smoothie is good for you:

Milk: Its calcium and vitamin D content stimulate collagen production. They also improve skin tone, according to Manpreet.

Oats: They can help build collagen and reduce skin inflammation because they are loaded with amino acids.

Sattu Powder: Rich in protein, this powder also helps build collagen and improve skin health.

Peanut Butter: Its vitamin E content protects your skin from free radical damage, says the dietitian.

Cinnamon Powder: It enhances blood flow to the skin, thus improving the production of collagen.

2. Buttermilk with Chia Seeds

To make this drink, simply blend curds, water, jeera (cumin) powder and rock salt to make the usual chaas or buttermilk. Top it with chia seeds that have been soaked overnight.

Why this drink is good for you:

Chia Seeds: They contain omega-3 fatty acids which are known to reduce inflammation and improve skin elasticity, says Manpreet.

Buttermilk: It is rich in antioxidants that help combat skin damage due to free radicals. It has a detoxifying effect and can help clear up skin blemishes too.

3. Coconut Water with Gondh Katira

To make this drink, all you have to do is add 1 tablespoon of Gondh Katira to your coconut water. This is a crystalline herb and is also called Tragacanth gum. It is a natural ingredient that has many wide-ranging health benefits.

Why this drink is good for you:

Coconut Water: This simple organic drink improves skin hydration and elasticity. It can also help you get glowing skin, thanks to its vitamin A, C and K content.

Gondh Katira: According to Manpreet, Gondh Katira contains mucilage, which is a water-soluble fibre that soothes and hydrates skin.

If you're tired of chomping on salads for better skin, these drinks are a convenient way to continue your intake of nutrients. Make it a point to have them regularly and you will soon find your skin more luminous!

