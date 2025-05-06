Does your skin look dull without makeup? Does your face often appear puffy or bloated? If the answer is yes, it's not completely normal for skin to look tired looking without makeup. While makeup can enhance our features and beauty, even without makeup, you can get naturally healthy and plump skin. How? Increasing hydration can boost skin health. Wellness influencer Zareefa Ahmed-Arije recently shared a simple but powerful "beautifying" water recipe, which has since gone viral on Instagram.





This easy-to-make drink is loaded with antioxidants and skin-loving nutrients. It helps hydrate your body deeply, flush out toxins, reduce signs of ageing, and boost collagen production. For the unversed, collagen is a key structural protein that maintains skin elasticity and hydration. It also supports hair, nails, and skin by forming proteins like keratin.

How To Make "Beautifying" Water At Home | Simple "Beautifying" Water Recipe For Glowing Skin

Take a glass bottle and add 700 ml of warm water to it. Now mix in 1 tbsp chia seeds and juice of one lemon. Add 1 tbsp goji berries. Stir everything well and your "beautifying" water is ready.

How Each Ingredient Enhances Your Skin Health:

1. Warm Water

Our skin is made up of around 30 per cent water. Drinking warm water keeps our skin hydrated, improves elasticity and reduces dryness and flakiness. It acts as a natural internal moisturizer.

2. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds have a natural cooling effect and are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce skin inflammation and irritation. The antioxidants present in chia seeds help fight free radical damage, potentially preventing premature ageing, wrinkles, and fine lines.





3. Lemon

Lemon offers a boost of vitamin C, which supports collagen production. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), lemons also contain citric acid that helps exfoliate dead skin cells, leading to a clearer, brighter complexion.

4. Goji Berries

In her video, Zareefa explains that goji berries are packed with vitamin C and antioxidants. They help stimulate collagen production, protect skin from UV damage, and their vitamin A content promotes a youthful, plump look while minimising signs of ageing.





How To Drink It For Best Results

For a detoxifying flush, Zareefa recommends drinking this water on an empty stomach. If you're aiming for steady skin-enhancing benefits, sip it gradually throughout the day.





Of course, no single drink is a miracle cure. Combine this hydrating recipe with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle to support long-term skin health and radiance.