When the sun is blazing and the temperatures are soaring, your skin needs more than just SPF and a face mist to stay fresh and glowing. True radiance starts from within, and this refreshing pineapple-based drink is your secret weapon for clear, luminous skin all summer long. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan shares with us a tasty pineapple drink recipe for perfect summer skin. Packed with hydrating ingredients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and a rich dose of Vitamin C, this revitalising beverage is more than just a tropical treat. It's a glow-up in a glass.
At just 70 calories, this drink is light yet deeply nourishing. There's no refined sugar involved- only the natural sweetness of coconut water and pineapple, making it a much healthier option than store-bought juices or fizzy drinks. It's not only easy on your digestive system but also incredibly rejuvenating for your skin.
Why Pineapple Drink Works Wonders For Your Skin:
- Coconut Water (1 glass) - This natural hydrator is rich in electrolytes and minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help maintain your skin's elasticity and softness. It's nature's way of replenishing lost fluids, especially after a day in the sun.
- Pineapple (2 slices) - Bursting with Vitamin C and bromelain, pineapple supports collagen production and gently exfoliates the skin from the inside out. It helps fade blemishes and promotes a youthful, even-toned glow.
- Grated Ginger (1 tbsp) - A powerful anti-inflammatory root, ginger boosts circulation, aids digestion, and helps fight skin-dulling toxins. It also supports collagen synthesis and reduces puffiness.
- Lemon Juice (juice of 1 lemon) - Another Vitamin C powerhouse, lemon juice brightens the complexion and helps flush out toxins from the liver, contributing to clearer skin.
- Chilli Powder (1 pinch) - A tiny kick of chilli may seem unusual, but it stimulates metabolism and supports detoxification. It also improves blood circulation, which can enhance your skin's natural glow.
- Black Pepper (1 pinch) - This adds a warming effect and aids absorption of nutrients, especially curcumin from turmeric if you ever decide to add it. It also has antibacterial properties that may help keep acne at bay.
- Salt (to taste) - A pinch of salt helps balance the electrolyte content, making the drink more hydrating and replenishing, especially after sweating in the summer heat.
How To Make Pineapple Drink For Summer Skin Diet:
Simply blend all the ingredients until smooth, and drink it without straining to retain all the natural fibre and enzymes.
Enjoy this drink mid-morning or as a post-workout refresher to help your body and skin recover, hydrate, and glow. It's not just about looking good- it's about feeling energised, refreshed, and truly nourished from the inside out.
Make it a daily ritual this summer, and watch your skin transform into its healthiest, most radiant self.
