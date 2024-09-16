Most of us get extra cautious when it comes to skincare and haircare. Whether it's buying the latest hair or skin products or trying remedies by watching videos on social media, we are always looking for better solutions. After all, who doesn't want their skin to have a natural glow and their hair to look like it just got a blowout? While serums and oils can surely help, you won't see the desired results if you lack collagen in your body. Collagen is a protein that provides structure and strength to the skin, hair, connective tissues, and organs. If your diet lacks collagen, you may not be able to achieve the skin and hair of your dreams. But how should one figure out if they need a collagen boost? Recently, nutritionist Simrun Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share three such telltale signs. Take a look.

Also Read: Boost Your Skin Collagen Naturally! Try This 2-Ingredient Drink

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 Signs You Need More Collagen For Hair And Skin, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Wrinkles And Saggy Skin

Getting wrinkles and saggy skin are natural parts of ageing. However, if you start noticing them while you're still in your 30s or 40s, this could be a sign of collagen deficiency. Wrinkles and saggy skin occur when our skin loses elasticity, which happens when there is a lack of collagen in our body.

2. Hollows Around The Eyes

A diet lacking in collagen-rich foods can also result in the appearance of hollows around your eyes. As we all know, collagen gives strength and flexibility to our skin. Therefore, if you don't have enough collagen, the skin around your eyes becomes thinner and more translucent.

3. Muscle And Joint Pain

Have you been experiencing unexplained muscle and joint pain lately? Well, this could be an indicator of collagen deficiency. Low collagen levels can lead to bone or cartilage loss and even conditions like osteoarthritis.

4. Delayed Wound Healing

Delayed wound healing is another sign of a lack of collagen in your body. Collagen plays a vital role in healing as it encourages new collagen formation in the wound bed. So, if you're wondering why your wound is not healing, this could be the reason.

5. Digestive Issues

A diet lacking in collagen could also impact your digestive health. This is because collagen helps with several aspects of digestion such as regulating stomach acid, repairing intestinal walls, and reducing gut inflammation.

Also Read: If You Are In Your Mid 20s, Start Drinking This Anti-Ageing Collagen Booster

Watch the complete video below:

What Foods Promote Collagen Production?

Now that you know the warning signs of collagen deficiency, you must be wondering how you can boost collagen production. Luckily, there are several foods that can help you achieve this. Amla (Indian gooseberry), fish, chicken, and milk are great options to incorporate into your diet. Additionally, you should also consume lots of vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, bell peppers, potatoes, and carrots. All of these are powerhouses of essential nutrients and aid in some way or another in the production of collagen. Click here for the list of collagen-rich foods.





Collagen is essential for the nourishment of our skin and hair. Make sure to incorporate it into your diet to keep both looking healthy.