Colour Blunder? 3 Natural Fixes With Everyday Kitchen Ingredients

Millennials these days have a lot of fascination for experimenting with different kinds of hair colour as hair dyes automatically help you attain a brand new look. The days of going for 'soft browns' and 'reddish hues' are far behind us. Today, many go for colours that are vibrant and become the talking point of your entire look. But like everything else in life, colouring your hair too has two sides to it. You may love the new colour, or simply hate it! Or, you may arrive at the conclusion later that this shade just isn't right for you. Perhaps, it's a little too bold for your more-formal office culture. There could be a variety of reasons that make you regret the colour you are now stuck with for the next few months! But, are you? Stuck? Really? What if we gave you 3 solid ways, and all natural, which could help take the colour off easily?





How To Remove Hair Colour Naturally | Natural Remedy No. 1

One of the most popular remedies for removing strong hair colour is using lemon and baking soda together. This is a natural remedy and ingredients for this are always available on the kitchen shelf. Squeeze the lemon and mix it with the baking soda, then apply the mix on your hair. After keeping it for ten to fifteen minutes, you can see the colour dripping down as you wash the hair. Lemon not only helps remove the colour but also makes the hair grow stronger and healthier. On the other hand, baking soda makes the hair soft and silky. Shampooing is a must after washing off the hair and a conditioner is to be applied thereafter to make sure your hair does not become dry and frizzy.

How To Remove Hair Colour Naturally | Natural Remedy No. 2

Epsom salt and baking soda together are one the most effective mixtures that will help remove colour from your hair. You need to mix the Epsom salt in baking soda and apply it on your hair. Let it work for twenty minutes before washing it off with plain water. Follow it up with a shampoo and conditioner





How To Remove Hair Colour Naturally | Natural Remedy No. 3

Here's another home remedy to make your hair colour milder. Using Vinegar is one such quick fix which works after the first 24 hours. The coloured hair needs to be coated in it first and then washed off after ten minutes. This method can be followed for a few days to make the colour fade off faster. It doesn't completely wash off the colour but fades it down several notches





Here's wishing you happy hair days always!








