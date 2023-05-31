If we want healthy and glowing skin, we have to follow a specific diet. It is important that we stay away from high-sugar and processed foods, for instance. Rather, we should consume more fresh fruits/veggies and wholesome home-cooked dishes. There are several nutrients that are especially important for skin health. One such nutrient is zinc. Unlike certain other minerals, we don't require large amounts of zinc. However, an adequate intake of zinc is necessary for your overall health. Zinc deficiency can manifest in the form of reduced immunity, loss of taste or smell, and other issues. It can lead to certain skin problems too. Find out more below.

Why Is Zinc Important For Skin Health?

Zinc has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that provide protection against free radical damage. This is important for long-term skin health and can help combat issues such as eczema.

Zinc can help regulate oil glands in the body, and thus prevent breakouts in the form of pimples.

Zinc oxide can protect your skin from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. This can help you avoid premature ageing and dull skin.

Zinc also plays a role in collagen production and can thus give you supple and glowing skin.

Here Are 5 Foods High In Zinc That Are Good For Your Skin

1. Nuts

Nuts can help you get clear and youthful skin. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, pistachios, brazil nuts and cashews are rich in zinc. They contain healthy fats and selenium that can work wonders for your skin, keeping it well-nourished and hydrated. Their antioxidant properties can also help you fight against acne and related problems. Click here to know more.

2. Legumes

Legumes are also a good vegetarian source of zinc. Lentils and beans can help repair skin damage. They are a convenient way to ensure an adequate zinc intake, as they can be cooked in a variety of ways.

3. Fish

Certain types of fish contain not only zinc but also fatty acids that are crucial for healthy skin. Their vitamin E content can also protect against inflammation. Hence, you should consider adding seafood such as salmon, oysters, mackerel, etc. to your diet.

4. Eggs

Eggs contain calcium, protein as well as zinc. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Eggs are a decent source of zinc. The lutein content of eggs can improve the elasticity of skin too. They also contain amino acids that can help in cellular generation. So if you already have a habit of eating eggs for breakfast, you must continue!

5. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are also a great source of zinc. These seeds contain selenium, vitamins A and C as well as antioxidants that are necessary for healthy skin. Their essential fatty acids can help you get glowing skin. You can add these seeds to your salads or use them while making other dishes. Sunflower seeds and watermelon seeds are also high in zinc.

Now you know how to keep up your zinc intake for improved skin health. Note that dairy products like milk and cheese are also considered to be good sources of zinc. However, for some people, they lead to skin problems and hormonal changes that may cause acne. Hence, you should consider all factors before making changes in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.