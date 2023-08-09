Acne! Even the mention of it gives us jitters. The sight of acne popping up on our faces ruins our day, and we do everything in our capacity to get rid of them ASAP. To achieve healthy and glowing skin, we often find ourselves exploring various beauty trends and skincare products. But what if we told you that the secret to achieving acne-free, radiant skin could be hiding in your kitchen pantry? Say hello to soaked raisin water - the natural remedy that promises to transform your skincare game and give you the clear complexion you've always dreamed of.

Also Read: 3 Expert Diet Tips For Glowing Skin You Need To Know

Why Soaked Raisin Water?

You might be wondering, why not just eat the raisins and call it a day? Well, the process of soaking raisins allows the water to become infused with a concentrated dose of skin-friendly nutrients that might otherwise get lost during digestion.

Does Raisin Water Clear Acne?

We all know raisins make a delightful snack, but did you know that they hold a treasure trove of skin-loving nutrients? Dietitian Richa Gangani talked about raisin water in an Instagram post and claimed that this drink can clear acne in a matter of days.

Also Read: Oatmeal for Skin: How To Use The Superfood For Your Skin and Beauty Needs

How Can Raisins Improve Skin? Here Are 5 Benefits You Should Know:

1. Armed With Antioxidants:

Dietitian Richa Gangani explained, "Raisins are an antioxidant-rich food, and the plant-based phytonutrients found in raisins are known to revitalize the skin, leaving it plump and dewy.

2. A Gentle Detox Drink:

Soaked raisin water acts as a gentle detoxifier, helping your body eliminate toxins that could contribute to acne flare-ups.

3. Targets Inflammation:

Acne often comes with a side of redness and irritation - the aftermath of your skin's battle against bacteria. Raisin water's anti-inflammatory properties can lend a helping hand by calming down inflamed skin.

4. Oil-Balancing Action:

Acne-prone skin often grapples with excess oil production. Raisins help balance oil production. By regulating your skin's oil levels, it can help prevent clogged pores and minimize the breeding ground for acne.

5. Hydration Hero:

Dehydrated skin can exacerbate acne problems, as your body compensates by producing more oil to make up for the lack of moisture. Raisin water, with its natural sugars and hydrating properties, keeps your skin well-hydrated from the inside out.

Also Read: 5 Essential Skin Care Tips For Men

How To Make Raisin Water For Acne?

The dietitian shared a simple recipe for the skin drink in the same Instagram post, "To prepare this water, all you need is 25 grams of raisins, 3-4 cups of water, and that's it. Add the raisins to the bottle of clean water. Let it rest overnight. Drink it on an empty stomach to reap the maximum benefits."





Starting your day with a refreshing glass of soaked raisin water might just be the ultimate skin-loving ritual. Try it and let us know if it worked.