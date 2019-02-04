Gram Flour: The Wonder Beauty Ingredient For All Your Skin Woes

Gram flour has been used in recipes all over India since time immemorial. In fact, I can think of very few states that do not use this amazingly tasting and healthy flour in a variety of dishes, be it pakoras, kadhi, chillas or mithais. So many of us are also familiar with gram flour, or besan as it is more popularly called in India, as a beauty ingredient too. When used in the correct way, and for the appropriate skin-type, besan can work wonders to improve the quality of your skin.





Besan is a very versatile ingredient, and when mixed with certain other ingredients it can treat and take care of many skin issues. Not only can gram flour be used in masks for different skin types, it's also an important ingredient in many natural and homemade body ubtans that are great for polishing and nourishing the skin. Other benefits of besan include removing tan, removing patchiness on the skin and even removal of hair! Versatile and easily available in any grocery store, gram flour should definitely be one of the key ingredients on your beauty shelf!





Gram flour Hair Removal Ubtan

Firstly let me use this magical ingredient to make an ubtan for the body that helps reduce hair growth-





Things You Need:

Half a cup of besan

The juice of 2 lemons

1tsp turmeric

1tsp fresh cream

Water to make a smooth paste





Method:





Mix well and apply onto arms or legs.

When dried completely, rub in the opposite direction of hair growth. This is especially effective in young growing girls who have not entered puberty and should be done as a ritual 3 times a week.





Gram flour Mask- Dry Skin

If your skin is dull and dry and you want an instant wake-me-up mask, try this amazing mask and you will get hooked onto gram flour as an ingredient-





Things You Need:





3tsp besan

2tsp honey

1tsp fresh cream

A little milk to make a smooth paste





Method:





Mix all the ingredients and apply to clean skin and let dry.

When it has dried, dab with cold milk and scrub off to get smooth, soft and lighter skin in no time at all!





Gram flour Oily Skin Scrub

Most people who suffer from T-zone and oily skin problems do not know that gram flour when mixed with the right ingredients can not only reduce oily skin but also whiteheads and blackheads that can be a result of increased sebum production in the skin. Make the following scrub effectively to treat oiliness, blackheads and whiteheads-





Things You Need:





3tsp gram flour

2tsp red masoor lentil powder

The juice of half a lemon

Half a tsp of camphor powder





Method:





Mix with rose water to make a thick consistency scrub and apply onto clean skin.

When dry, dab with water and scrub off in a rotating manner very gently.

After removing this scrub, you can very gently squeeze out stubborn blackheads.





Gram flour Body Polishing Ubtan

The skin very often looks patchy, dry and dull and you yearn for a silky soft feel wanting to get rid of dead skin. This wonderful natural gram flour ubtan will help polish and nourish the body and leave it feeling like baby soft skin!





Things You Need:





Half a cup of gram flour

Half a cup of green moong lentil powder

Quarter cup of rice flour

Half a cup of orange peel powder

2tsb honey

2tsb fresh cream

2tsb almond oil

Full fat cream milk to mix to a smooth paste

8 drops essential oil of rose





Method:





Before bathing, apply this all over the body and let it become semi-dry.

Scrub off and rinse with water and the day you use this ubtan, do not use soap on your body.





Gram flour Neglected Area De-tanner Mask

I have always felt that we often neglect our feet, knees, elbows and hands and these areas are so important for a well-groomed look. Dark patchy areas like hands and feet look so ugly when left unattended. Travelling outdoors and driving can play havoc with the skin and a natural de-tanner with gram flour will work wonders! Apply the following-





Things You Need:





6tsb gram flour

4tsb yoghurt

Juice of one full lemon

2tsp almond paste





Method:





Mix well and apply to the hands, feet, elbows and knees. Let it dry and dab with milk when semi-dry and scrub off.



Most of us underestimate simple, easily available but highly effective ingredients. Use them wisely and to your advantage to see fabulous effects on your skin and I can assure you gram flour will be one of your favourites!





