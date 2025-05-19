Most of us are willing to try just about anything when it comes to beauty routines. Don't you agree? Expensive serums, overnight hair masks, jade rollers - we have got our hands on a fair share of products and trends. But what if the secret to radiant skin and stronger, shinier hair is sitting right in your refrigerator? You heard us - we are talking about beauty from the inside out. And no, this is not another boring diet tip. This is a delicious, expert-approved snack you will look forward to eating. Enter the pineapple-yoghurt bowl by nutritionist Simrun Chopra - it's creamy, sweet, refreshing and packed with skin-loving, hair-boosting goodness.
Whether you are powering through 'work-from-home' deadlines or just looking for a feel-good food pick-me-up, this easy-to-whip-up pineapple-yoghurt bowl is an easy win for your wellness routine.
Also Read: Beauty Tips For Face: 10 Dos and Don'ts For Naturally Beautiful Skin
Why The Pineapple-Yoghurt Bowl Works: Beauty Benefits You Can Taste
1. Pineapple for the win
Pineapple is not just a tropical treat; it is great for your skin and hair as well. It is loaded with vitamin C, which helps your body produce collagen - the protein that keeps skin firm and hair strong. It also contains bromelain, a natural enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which helps reduce puffiness and support clearer, calmer skin.
2. Yoghurt for probiotic power
Plain yoghurt (or curd) brings a creamy, cooling balance to the pineapple's zing. But it is not just about taste. Yoghurt is packed with probiotics that support gut health. And a happy gut often means clearer skin and healthier hair, thanks to better digestion and toxin elimination. Plus, yoghurt is also rich in protein and B vitamins, both essential for skin cell repair and hair growth.
Also Read: 9 Beauty Tips for Gorgeous Skin and Hair
3. Add-ons for extra glow
Want to take your bowl to the next level? Toss in a few of these beauty-boosting extras:
- Pistachios: A complete protein with a good dose of lutein and fibre, great for skin elasticity and overall health.
- Chia seeds: Tiny but mighty, they are full of omega-3s and fibre, which help keep skin hydrated and reduce inflammation.
- Honey: Not only does it add natural sweetness, but it also helps preserve the probiotics in yoghurt and has its antibacterial benefits.
How To Whip Up A Pineapple-Yoghurt Bowl For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair:
Ingredients:
- 1 bowl of homemade yoghurt
- 1/2 cup chopped pineapple
- 1 tsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp honey
- A handful of pistachios
Method:
- In a bowl of yoghurt, stir in the chia seeds and drizzle with honey.
- Top with chopped pineapple and pistachios.
- Mix, serve, and enjoy!
Feel free to adjust the quantities to suit your taste. This snack is proof that beauty does not always come in a bottle. Sometimes, it comes in a bowl, with some easily available ingredients and a whole lot of goodness.
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.