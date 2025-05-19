Most of us are willing to try just about anything when it comes to beauty routines. Don't you agree? Expensive serums, overnight hair masks, jade rollers - we have got our hands on a fair share of products and trends. But what if the secret to radiant skin and stronger, shinier hair is sitting right in your refrigerator? You heard us - we are talking about beauty from the inside out. And no, this is not another boring diet tip. This is a delicious, expert-approved snack you will look forward to eating. Enter the pineapple-yoghurt bowl by nutritionist Simrun Chopra - it's creamy, sweet, refreshing and packed with skin-loving, hair-boosting goodness.





Whether you are powering through 'work-from-home' deadlines or just looking for a feel-good food pick-me-up, this easy-to-whip-up pineapple-yoghurt bowl is an easy win for your wellness routine.





Why The Pineapple-Yoghurt Bowl Works: Beauty Benefits You Can Taste

1. Pineapple for the win

Pineapple is not just a tropical treat; it is great for your skin and hair as well. It is loaded with vitamin C, which helps your body produce collagen - the protein that keeps skin firm and hair strong. It also contains bromelain, a natural enzyme known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which helps reduce puffiness and support clearer, calmer skin.

2. Yoghurt for probiotic power

Plain yoghurt (or curd) brings a creamy, cooling balance to the pineapple's zing. But it is not just about taste. Yoghurt is packed with probiotics that support gut health. And a happy gut often means clearer skin and healthier hair, thanks to better digestion and toxin elimination. Plus, yoghurt is also rich in protein and B vitamins, both essential for skin cell repair and hair growth.





3. Add-ons for extra glow

Want to take your bowl to the next level? Toss in a few of these beauty-boosting extras:

Pistachios: A complete protein with a good dose of lutein and fibre, great for skin elasticity and overall health.

A complete protein with a good dose of lutein and fibre, great for skin elasticity and overall health. Chia seeds: Tiny but mighty, they are full of omega-3s and fibre, which help keep skin hydrated and reduce inflammation.

Tiny but mighty, they are full of omega-3s and fibre, which help keep skin hydrated and reduce inflammation. Honey: Not only does it add natural sweetness, but it also helps preserve the probiotics in yoghurt and has its antibacterial benefits.

How To Whip Up A Pineapple-Yoghurt Bowl For Glowing Skin And Healthy Hair:

Ingredients:

1 bowl of homemade yoghurt

1/2 cup chopped pineapple

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp honey

A handful of pistachios

Method:

In a bowl of yoghurt, stir in the chia seeds and drizzle with honey. Top with chopped pineapple and pistachios. Mix, serve, and enjoy!

Feel free to adjust the quantities to suit your taste. This snack is proof that beauty does not always come in a bottle. Sometimes, it comes in a bowl, with some easily available ingredients and a whole lot of goodness.