Imagine waking up in the morning with a big red spot on your face - the very thought seems dreadful, isn't it? Regrettably, this is a very common phenomenon, and ones with acne-prone skin experience these bumps on their skin more often. What is your go-to solution to get acne-free skin? If we guessed it right, then most of you reach out for expensive lotions and medication to get back clear skin. But let us tell you, at times no amount of medication can make acne vanish for good. That's exactly where your food habit comes into play.

By now we all know healthy eating and healthy living go hand-in-hand. A mere search on Google with get you a long list of foods to eat and avoid for acne-free skin. Fret not, we are not going to repeat the same food tips to clear acne. Instead, we found a fool-proof drink option that might help you get rid of stubborn acne, especially hormonal acne, and enjoy clear skin. The drink recipe to clear acne has been shared by nutritionist Richa Gangani on her Instagram handle. Let's take a closer look.

What Causes Acne? What Leads To Acne On Face?

According to dietician Kanupreet Arora Narang, acne occurs when skin pores, connected oil glands, get blocked. This leads to oil buildup on the skin, preventing detoxification of dead skin cells - resulting in inflammation, which we commonly refer to as acne.

Hormonal Acne Vs Regular Acne: What Is The Difference:

Acne occurs due to various factors including hormones, genetics, stress, and associated health problems. As per a report on the official website of John Hopkins Medicine, it is broadly categorized into hormonal acne and normal acne.

While normal acne could be triggered due to various topical reasons including dirt and pollution and unclear faces, hormonal acne occurs when "estrogen level declines in women and testosterone and dihydrotestosterone increases in men," the report reads. It adds that change in hormone triggers excess oil formation, further clogging the pores and leading to those red dots on the face.

Drink Recipe To Prevent Acne | Expert-Recommended Drink For Acne-Free Skin:

"I had hormonal acne all over my face, but this drink came as a game-changer in my skincare routine," states nutritionist Richa Gangani, adding, "The drink is rich in collagen and vitamin A that helps you enjoy clear skin." The acne-busting drink includes three basic ingredients - coriander seeds, rose petals, and curry leaves. Let's elucidate further.

Benefits Of Coriander Seeds To Prevent Acne:

Coriander seeds contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce fine lines and pigmentation. It is also known to remove dead skin cells, keeping it hydrated and glowing.

Benefits Of Rose Petals To Prevent Acne:

Besides being aromatic, roses are also known for their skin-healthy properties. They are rich in vitamin A and vitamin C, which help boost collagen production in the human body, and further help your skin stay supple, firm, and acne-free.

Benefits Of Curry Leaves to Prevent Acne:

Curry leaves are rich in anti-microbial properties and vitamins like A and C. All these ingredients come together to make the ingredient perfect to prevent wrinkles, reduce dark circles and other signs of ageing, along with acne-free skin.

How To Make 3-Ingredient Drink To Prevent Acne:

All you need to do is, boil all the ingredients together, along with water, and strain in a tall glass. Drink it daily to enjoy acne-free skin.

Watch here for the detailed recipe for a skin-healthy drink to prevent acne: