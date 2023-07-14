Isn't it disappointing when you find your skin looking dull even after following a proper skincare routine? For most of us, skin care means investing in fancy creams and ointments. They may be helpful, but if you only focus on using them, you may not get permanent solutions. To achieve healthy and radiant skin, it's important to pay equal attention to the types of foods and drinks we consume on a daily basis. This is particularly true for mornings as this is the time when our skin needs the maximum amount of nourishment. Unfortunately, tea and coffee are the most consumed beverages in the morning. They may help awaken your senses, but what we don't realise is the amount of damage they cause to our skin. Instead, we should opt for healthier alternatives that help nourish our skin from within. Here are some drinks you should consider sipping in the morning:

Skincare Tips: Here Are 5 Morning Drinks For Healthy And Glowing Skin:

1. Lemon Water

Sipping on lemon water first thing in the morning can do wonders for your skin. As we all know, lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C, which helps nourish our skin from within and flush out toxins. It also helps in the production of collagen and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Squeeze some lemon juice into a glass of warm water and enjoy its benefits for healthy skin. You can also add some honey to it for sweetness.

Also Read: Summer Skincare: 5 Vegetable Juices For Healthy And Glowing Skin

2. Green Tea

Most of us cannot imagine starting our day without a cup of tea. However, if you want glowing skin, opt for a cup of green tea instead of your regular chai. Green tea is rich in antioxidants, making it a great choice for those who suffer from skin-related problems. It also contains vitamin E, which helps naturally moisturise the skin, giving you that healthy glow you've always desired. You may find it difficult to make this swap initially, but with time, you'll see its effects on your skin and will not feel the urge to skip regular chai.

3. Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk is a popular remedy for treating various infections. And it's no surprise that this magical drink is beneficial for boosting skin health as well. Known for its excellent anti-inflammatory properties, it can help heal your skin and even reduce any redness. Have a glass of warm turmeric milk in the morning, infused with some elaichi or ginger for flavour, and see the benefits for yourself. Click here to learn about the amazing benefits of haldi doodh.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Amla Juice

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a powerhouse of essential nutrients. Being rich in vitamin C, it aids in fighting harmful toxins that come into contact with your skin. It also acts as a natural blood purifier and makes your skin radiant and youthful. To make its juice, add a teaspoon of amla powder to warm water and have it on an empty stomach. To see effective results, you must sip on it regularly.

Also Read: Skincare Tips: 5 Delicious Vitamin C-Rich Drink Recipes For Happy And Healthy Skin

5. Coconut Water

If your skin is dry and lacks moisture, then a glass of coconut water is the best option for you. It is packed with electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium, and sodium, all of which help replenish lost nutrients in our skin. The soft and supple texture that it'll provide to your skin will make it your go-to beverage for mornings. Coconut water may also help reduce the appearance of acne scars. Click here to learn more about the benefits of coconut water.





Sip on these nourishing drinks in the morning and see the remarkable effects on your skin for yourself.