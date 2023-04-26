Summer season is here and we are tackling soaring temperatures and bright sunshine during this period. It is important to stay hydrated in summer in order to keep our energy levels replenished. Nature has ensured that we get enough hydration in our body through seasonal fruits and vegetables that are summer must-haves. Watermelon, mango, peach, cucumber and melon are some of the amazing treats out there. While hydration is common to all these, fruits like watermelon actually have a range of other surprising health benefits to offer. A crunchy and juicy fruit, watermelon is a must-have fruit for summer and the reasons are manifold.

Is It Good To Eat Watermelon Every Day?

Experts do suggest that eating watermelon every day is safe and in fact, highly recommended for the summer season. The amazing health benefits that watermelon has to offer make it ideal for daily consumption. Plus, you will fill up your stomach and keep yourself cool without piling up on excess calories.





However, just like with any other food, do not go overboard with watermelon consumption or eat it as a substitute for your regular meals. Consume a healthy, balanced diet to stay fit every day.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Watermelon? | Surprising Watermelon Health Benefits

We all know about watermelon's hydrating properties. Filled with 94% water, it is a light and refreshing addition to your summer diet. But apart from hydration, there are so many interesting and surprising health benefits that watermelon has to offer.

Here Are 5 Surprising Health Benefit Of Watermelon:

1. For Good Skin

Watermelon is not just good for our body but also excellent for skin health. Its water content makes the skin supple and strong. Watermelon also has plenty of Vitamin C content, with a single 100-gram serving fulfilling up to 13% of the daily Vitamin C requirement as per USDA data. Vitamin C boosts collagen production and also has an anti-ageing effect on the skin.





2. Aids Weight Loss

A 100-gram helping of watermelon has just 30 calories! In fact, watermelon is touted to be a negative calorie food which means that it burns more calories through digestion than the calories that we intake while consuming it. It also boosts digestion, improves satiety and has negligible fat, thus making for a great addition to the weight loss diet.

3. Improves Heart Health

The lycopene content in watermelon is a great addition to your diet for better heart health. Watermelon also has zero sodium content and plenty of potassium, which may help regulate high blood pressure or hypertension. According to the 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Citrulline, an important amino acid found in the flesh of watermelons, can stimulate the production of nitric oxide which regulates blood pressure and enhances blood flow."





4. Prevents Muscle Soreness

As mentioned already, the citrulline content in watermelon improves blood flow in the body. Therefore, this helps prevent muscle soreness after workouts and keeps you hydrated from within. Watermelon makes for a great post-workout snack.

5. For Better Vision

The compound lycopene found in watermelon may have benefits for eye health too. It may help prevent age-related macular degeneration. Further, watermelon also has plenty of Vitamin A which is an essential vitamin to keep your eyes healthy.





So, enjoy the goodness of watermelon and reap the benefits of this refreshing summer treat.