Summer means longer days and more time spent outside, but it also means sweat, humidity, and the dreaded breakouts. During the summer months, acne breakouts on the face and body are extremely common. While flare-ups are undoubtedly inconvenient, they are also highly treatable. Acne is frequently associated with age, hormonal changes, a positive family history, and external factors such as pollution. Certain substances that come into contact with your skin, such as greasy creams or lotions, cell phones, helmets, and tight collars on your neck, can also cause acne. However, diet plays an important role in preventing or curing acne.





Acne affects approximately 80% of people between the onset of puberty and the age of 30. It is expected to affect 23 million people in India by the end of 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (compound average growth rate) of 0.5%. To combat this, it is necessary to examine the diets of teenagers and young adults, as they are the most susceptible to acne. As a dermatologist, I recommend that, in addition to a balanced diet to maintain our bodies' functions, the following summer foods be incorporated into meals to provide relief from both the heat and acne.





Fruits like guava and papaya are high in Vitamin C, which helps to prevent acne inflammation and is found in many skincare serums. Furthermore, Vitamin C is known as a powerful antioxidant that promotes collagen production in the skin. Lemons are also an excellent source of vitamin C during summer.

Fruits provide many nutrients for skin health











According to studies, Acne is significantly improved in patients who consume 30 g of high-fibre breakfast cereal (13g of fibre/serving) every day. The precise mechanism is unknown, but it may reduce dietary glycemic load. Oatmeal, beans, apples, and carrots are simple ways to increase your fibre intake.





Additionally, Chickpeas are high in antioxidants, have anti-inflammatory properties, have a low glycemic index, and act as a pH balancer, all of which contribute to the regulation of the skin's sebum production. Chickpeas are delicious in salads, dips, and even traditional Indian cuisine. Speaking of salads, tomatoes are a high source of not only Lycopene antioxidants, but also vitamin A, C, and K, which help clear acne and improve skin quality.

Pumpkin, on the other hand, is barely a glamourous ingredient in Indian cooking; however, it has far-reaching benefits for the skin. The pumpkin, which contains niacin, beta carotene, riboflavin, B6, and folate, increases blood circulation and aids in acne treatment. It is widely available during the summer and can be eaten both sweet and savoury. The pumpkin seeds are also high in antioxidants, zinc, and fibre.





Yogurt and plant-based milk such as almond or soy milk can also be included in your acne-fighting diet. Yogurt may help prevent acne by lowering inflammation and IGF-1 levels, which are found in milk. A bowl of yogurt not only keeps pimples at bay in the summer but also helps to reduce body heat and improve digestion.





However, the simplest addition to combat acne during the summer is to increase water intake; this helps eliminate toxins and bacteria from the skin, lowering the possibility of pore blocking. Increasing your water intake helps to lower blood sugar levels, which helps to prevent acne clusters on the skin in the summer heat.





While the foods and ingredients mentioned above are helpful in fighting acne, there are a number of foods that should be avoided during the summer. Here are some foods to avoid if you want to say goodbye to breakouts and hello to beautiful skin.





1.Sugars and Sugary drinks

2.Cereals with high glycemic load (such as white rice, Maida, cornflakes, etc)

3.Whole or skimmed Milk

4.Fast foods

5.Chocolate

6.Processed food (sodas, chips, etc)

7.Whey protein isolates





Though we all desire soft, smooth, and supple skin, the majority of us do not have it. Our daily food choices have a significant impact on the condition of our skin. So, to avoid unwanted pimples and breakouts this summer, keep these summer treats ready in your fridge.





Author's Bio: Dr. Somodyuti Chandra is a consultant dermatologist at Medica Superspecialty Hospital





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.