We have all been there: standing in the kitchen, teary-eyed, squeezing out onion juice like some homegrown beauty expert, hoping it'll fix that stubborn and perpetual hair fall. After all, it's one of the most popular remedies recommended by moms, dadis, nanis and every other DIY video on the internet. But here's the thing, if you've been applying freshly squeezed onion juice directly to your scalp and still seeing hair everywhere around the house but on your head, you're not alone. It's not that onion juice doesn't work, it actually does! The problem is, that most of us are missing one crucial (and very simple) step that actually makes the juice effective for hair growth. Wondering what that is? Let's find out what an expert suggests you to do.





How Does Onion Juice Work On Your Scalp?

Photo: Unsplash



As per nutritionist Ravneet Bhartwal, onion juice has long been touted as an effective remedy for hair fall. Here's how onion juice helps your hair:

1. Rich In Sulfur:

Onion juice is packed with sulfur, which is an essential mineral for hair. It is actually one of the key components of keratin, the main protein that makes up our hair. When you increase your sulfur intake, it can give you stronger, thicker hair.

2. Loaded With Quercetin:

For the unversed, onion juice is packed with Quercetin, an antioxidant that can be beneficial for hair. It helps protect hair follicles and calms scalp inflammation, which helps in keeping your hair strong and healthy.

3. Fights Dandruff And Bacteria

Thanks to the antioxidants and nutrients present in onion juice, applying it to your scalp will help support healthy follicles. This would make your hair roots strong and give you long tresses.

Why Your Homemade Onion Juice Doesn't Work

Photo: Unsplash

Well, as per the expert, most people just chop, blend, strain, and apply onion juice on their scalp. However, this trick doesn't work because you are not activating it. As per the expert, this activation happens when you let the onion juice ferment.

How To Ferment Onion Juice

Before usage, onion juice should be fermented for at least 72 hours to get the desired results. All you have to do is let it sit and it will ferment.

How To Use Fermented Onion Juice For Hair Fall

Follow these instructions if you want to use this fermented onion juice effectively for hair growth.





1. Wet your scalp





2. Massage the fermented onion juice for 2-3 minutes on your scalp.





3. Cover with a shower cap and let it stay for 30-60 minutes.





4. Once done, wash it out twice using a gentle shampoo.





5. For best results, use it twice a week for 4-6 weeks.





How Does Fermented Onion Juice Help Your Scalp

Photo: Unsplash

Since you let the onion juice ferment, it increases its potency. Here's what happens when you use fermented onion juice on your scalp:





1. Quercetin becomes more bioavailable





2. pH shifts to match your scalp which leads to less irritation





3. New enzymes and vitamins are formed in the juice, which is beneficial for your hair





All of this will give you a well-rounded, healthy scalp which is a nourishing tonic for regrowth and healing. In fact, you can even add 5 drops of rosemary oil, which is clinically proven for regrowth of hair.

So, the next time you are extracting onion juice, make sure to let it sit and ferment for the best possible results!

