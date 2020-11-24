Immunity: Adding <i>Gur</i> (Jaggery) To <i>Haldi Doodh</i> May Help You Keep Warm During Winters

Haldi doodh during winters help you keep warm, soothe cough and cold

The benefits of haldi doodh need no separate introduction! Call it golden milk or turmeric latte, a glass of haldi doodh just spells goodness. This desi energy drink is a staple for several people since time immemorial. Turmeric (or haldi as we call it in Hindi) has long been recognised by the traditional medical practitioners due to its rich nutrient-profile. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, it includes curcumin - a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory property - that helps prevent body from free radical damages. It also includes anti-bacterial anti-viral properties that promote immunity and soothe seasonal cough and cold.





When coupled with warm milk, it makes for a super-drink at night for internal healing, especially during the winters. For the uninitiated, drinking haldi doodh during winters help you keep warm, soothe cough and cold, eases joint pain and nourishes skin from within to make it soft, supple and radiant. However, Ayurveda expert Dr. Ashutosh Gautam suggested, "One must not add more than a dash of turmeric while preparing haldi doodh. Always remember, excess of anything can take a toll on your health."

Taking the benefits of haldi doodh a step ahead, we bring you a drink that includes the goodness of jaggery (gur) along with turmeric and milk. One of the most popular sweet-treats that people indulge in after a hearty meal, jaggery (in Ayurveda) is known to promote digestion, metabolism and lung health.





Why We Consume Gur During Winters | Benefits Of Jaggery:

Jaggery is a storehouse of minerals that gets washed while refining white sugar. Jaggery is loaded with phosphorus, magnesium, iron, zinc, potassium, antioxidants and more that do wonders for our immune health and overall nourishment.





According to Dietician Sunita Chowdhary, "Jaggery is generally made from sugarcane and date palm. It contains almost similar calories as sugar. The calories in jaggery helps to produce heat in the body and keep it warm. It also helps to dilate blood vessels that further produce warmth in our body. Hence, it is always recommended to consume jaggery during winters to keep the body warm and promote overall health."





Here's The Recipe For Haldi-Gur Doodh:

Ingredients:

One glass milk





One pinch turmeric powder





Jaggery, as per taste





One pinch black pepper powder





Method:

Step 1. Boil the milk and reduce flame.





Step 2. Add powder, black pepper powder and mix.





Step 3. Switch of the flame and add jaggery in it and stir till it dissolves.





Step 4. Transfer the milk to a glass and drink.





Always remember, team your healthy diet regime with adequate workout to enjoy a healthy and fit mind and body.











(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)













