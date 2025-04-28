Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parshurama, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Along with the ritual of buying gold and silver, people also whip up delicious dishes to offer as bhog to the deities on this sacred day. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Wednesday, April 30. If you are looking to add some festive flavours to your kitchen, here are some must-try bhog recipes for Akshaya Tritiya:





Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Here Are 5 Bhog Recipes To Make:

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Light, comforting, and full of subtle flavours, Sabudana Khichdi is a classic fasting dish made with soaked sabudana (tapioca pearls) and mild spices. It is often served with a side of creamy curd or paired with simple vegetable curries. Click here for the recipe.

2. Mixed Vegetable Curry

Looking for the perfect companion to Sabudana Khichdi? A bowl of hearty Mixed Vegetable Curry is just what you need. Packed with the goodness of a variety of fresh vegetables and flavorful spices, this dish is not only delicious but also rich in nutrients. Recipe here.

3. Payasam

No festive bhog thali is truly complete without a bowl of Payasam. Also known as kheer, this rich and creamy delicacy is deeply rooted in tradition. Made with simple yet divine ingredients like rice, milk, dry fruit, and ghee, Payasam holds a cherished place in Hindu celebrations. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Shrikhand

Yet another delectable dish to savour on Akshaya Tritiya as prasad is the iconic Shrikhand. This luscious treat, made from strained yoghurt, is a festival favourite. It is prepared with traditional ingredients like yoghurt, cardamom, sugar, milk and dry fruits. You can also enhance its flavour by adding a pinch of kesar (saffron). The result is a melt-in-the-mouth dessert that feels truly divine. Full recipe here.

5. Kaju Katli

This sweet has long been a favourite among desi food lovers. Made with a blend of cashew nuts and milk, kaju katli can be easily prepared at home using just a handful of ingredients. The delicate sweetness and smooth texture make it truly irresistible. Often adorned with a thin layer of silver leaf (varak), these diamond-shaped treats add a special charm to any festive bhog thali. Here is the recipe.





These hassle-free and simple recipes are perfect not just for preparing the Akshaya Tritiya bhog but also for delighting your guests after the puja. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2025.